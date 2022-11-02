Two generating units at a major coal-fired power station in central Queensland remain offline, after two separate incidents in under two years.
On Monday, structural failure of part of the Unit C3 cooling plant at Callide Power Station, near Biloela, damaged two cells.
Unit C4 remains offline after an explosion back in May 2021 caused catastrophic failure.
Facility operator CS Energy confirmed no-one at the facility was injured during Monday's incident.
CS Energy released a statement on Tuesday, stating the damaged C3 unit has been taken offline as a precaution, with restricted access to the area.
"The health and safety of CS Energy's people is its highest priority as it responds to the structural failure of part of the Unit C3 cooling plant at Callide Power Station," the statement read.
"Engineers are currently assessing the damage and the repairs required to make the area safe and return the unit to operation.
"CS Energy has also notified Workplace Health and Safety Queensland."
CS Energy owns Callide C in a 50/50 joint venture with InterGen Australia.
The Unit C3 cooling plant is a long, horizontal structure approximately 15 metres high and is comprised of 36 cooling cells.
CS Energy has advised the market that Unit C3 will return to service on November 21, 2022.
A spokesperson for the Minister for Energy Mick De Brenni confirmed Queensland will have sufficient energy supply to cover the period of repair.
Callide Power Station has a permanent workforce of 226 people and is comprised of two power plants, Callide B and C, each with two generating units (B1 and B2, C3 and C4).
Units B1 and B2 were unaffected by the incident and are continuing to generate electricity.
CS Energy confirmed the Unit C4 will return to service in April 2023.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.