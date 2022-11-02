Queensland Country Life
Structural damage to cooling plant leaves Callide C Power Station's Unit C3 offline

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated November 2 2022 - 3:15am, first published 2:00am
Structural failure of Unit C3 where two cells of the cooling plant were damaged at the Callide Power Station on Monday. Picture supplied by Shane Brunker

Two generating units at a major coal-fired power station in central Queensland remain offline, after two separate incidents in under two years.

