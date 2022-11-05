Ag's sustainability journey

Last week, Australia joined 122 other countries in signing the methane pledge indicating Australia's voluntary commitment to join global goals to reduce methane emissions. QFF has received assurances from the federal government that the pledge is voluntary and will not negatively affect the agricultural sector, but rather signal our commitment to sustainability and strengthen Australia's global recognition as a leading agricultural exporter.
The discussion that took place around the announcement has highlighted a couple of key aspects for consideration if we are to achieve good environmental outcomes and sustainable farming and food security as a local, national and global community.
Australia's farm sector has already reduced its emissions by about 59 per cent on 2005 levels. There is no doubt that farmers are leading the way in relation to climate action and have already achieved significant environmental advancements while maintaining or growing productivity.
The Australian cotton industry, for example, is one of the most water efficient industries in the world, having successfully improved its water-use productivity by 48pc over the past 30 years. The sector has also significantly reduced herbicide and pesticide use through the use of a soils framework guided by the National Soil Strategy designed to help farmers make soil health decisions and measure soil health.
Likewise, the cane industry has improved the efficiency of crop production through improved soil and nutrient management, which in turn has achieved positive environmental outcomes. For example, trash retention has reduced erosion, controlled traffic farming and reduced tillage have significantly improved soil structure while well-managed legume fallows help break pest and disease cycles and improve fertiliser efficiency and soil health. Sophisticated sub-surface drainage systems are also maximising storage of nutrients in soils and largely reducing chemical run-off.
Both the cotton and cane industries' sustainability work and myBMP and Smartcane programs are internationally recognised and provide the industries with a range of benefits, including safer farms operating at high social and environmental levels.
Farmers understand the need to focus on soil health, not just nitrogen, and the importance of good agronomic and on farm practices that improve soil biology and achieve healthier soils result in better yields, benefiting both the farm business and the environment
We must strive for sustainable farming, good environmental outcomes and stronger regional communities and work alongside key stakeholders including agriculture, if we are to achieve sound, lasting outcomes.
Farmers must have an equal seat at the table as we, as a community, seek to ensure food security through a sustainable future for farming that is supported to take advantage of the best science, on farm management and technology advancements to achieve positive environmental outcomes.
