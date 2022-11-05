Queensland Country Life
Opinion

Australia's farm sector has reduced emissions by 59 per cent since 2005

By Allan Dingle, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
November 6 2022 - 8:00am
Ag's sustainability journey

Last week, Australia joined 122 other countries in signing the methane pledge indicating Australia's voluntary commitment to join global goals to reduce methane emissions. QFF has received assurances from the federal government that the pledge is voluntary and will not negatively affect the agricultural sector, but rather signal our commitment to sustainability and strengthen Australia's global recognition as a leading agricultural exporter.

