Renowned for giving a voice to rural women and their families, it was time for the Queensland Country Women's Association to celebrate last Saturday at a gala centenary ball in Toowoomba.
The ball, and this week's conference, was the culmination of a year of celebrations, including the birth day on August 11, in Toowoomba.
From Mt Isa to Coolangatta, more than 3400 members across 245 locations toasted one of the state's largest and most recognised women's organisations that day.
The QCWA was formed at a meeting called by Brisbane Women's Club at Albert Hall in 1922, with Cambooya's Ruth Fairfax appointed founding president.
Mrs Fairfax's personal commitment and travel throughout the state lead to the creation of 283 branches with 13,000 members by 1928.
Branches celebrated in their own ways, with recycled fashion at Leyburn, and at a function in Kingaroy, the oldest branch in Queensland.
