Outstanding contributors and innovators in agriculture have been recognised in the annual Queensland Agriculture Awards, announced at the TropAg conference in Brisbane.
Jade King of Green Valley Fingerlimes won the prestigious Peter Kenny Medal, and Jessica Jurgens of Vee Jay's Kalfresh was named the Minister's Emerging Leader Award winner.
Ms King said the recognition came as a surprise and she acknowledged her fellow finalists.
"Thank you Mark, the Queensland government and Peter Kenny's family. What an absolute privilege to have received such an honour," she said.
Agriculture Minister Mark Furner said Ms King was an industry role model.
"Jade is well known in the industry for her passion for finger limes, one of Australia's unique native fruits, while at just 24 years of age Jessica is a fifth-generation farmer, an inspiring leader and a true role model," Mr Furner said.
"As always, I am very impressed with the calibre of the nominees and am very pleased to have the opportunity to recognise those who are making a difference through these awards."
The annual awards, which are run by Queensland's Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, were held at a gala dinner at the Brisbane Convention Centre on Tuesday night.
The Peter Kenny Medal is awarded for innovation leading to profitability and sustainability and the Minister's Emerging Leader Award recognises professional excellence and leadership.
Mr Kenny, who died in 2011, is remembered as a visionary for rural Queensland and held a number of diverse positions, including president of AgForce and chair of Biosecurity Queensland.
The winners of each category will receive a $3000 bursary, which they can use to support their studies or work.
Nominations were sought from across the sector including agribusiness, education, farm-based production, the supply chain, research, advocacy, and associated fields.
Ms King has worked tirelessly to contribute to Queensland's agriculture industry both on her farm and behind the scenes, sharing knowledge and offering professional services to others.
She spends time hosting workshops to teach the next generation about the industry and even heads up agricultural studies at Glasshouse Christian College.
Ms Jurgens is passionate about the sustainability of family farms and understands the need to diversify businesses to build resilience.
She is a farmer for the future, prioritising sustainable farming practices while also mentoring the next generation of producers to embrace agtech solutions.
She's also encouraging other young women to join the industry as part of her role as an agtech activator.
