Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Queensland government stumps up annual $1m stock routes grants

November 3 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgina Pastoral Co heifers on the stock route between Barcaldine and Blackall with drover Bill Little last month. Picture: Sally Gall

The Queensland government is investing more than one million dollars in upgrading the state's stock route network to support Queensland's agricultural sector and the jobs it sustains.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.