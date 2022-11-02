The Queensland government is investing more than one million dollars in upgrading the state's stock route network to support Queensland's agricultural sector and the jobs it sustains.
According to Resources Minister Scott Stewart, eight local councils are in line for funding for maintenance and capital projects, from the McKinlay Shire in the north west to the Balonne Shire on the New South Wales border.
"The stock route network is a key piece of infrastructure for our multi-billion dollar agriculture sector, with drovers moving and feeding up to 330,000 head of stock across the network each year," Mr Stewart said.
"Severe flooding in some areas throughout the year has also damaged the stock routes.
"These funds we're investing will allow the local councils to carry out the works they have nominated as a priority so Queensland graziers can continue to rely on the network."
The annual injection of capital funds will be shared across projects submitted by the eight local governments, ranging from desilting dams, repairing night yards and troughs, and emergency repairs to water tanks.
The councils that have received funding are Balonne, Blackall-Tambo, Flinders, Longreach, McKinlay, Maranoa, Murweh and Western Downs.
Agriculture Minister Mark Furner said the money was an important strategic investment in the state's livestock industry.
"The Palaszczuk government is providing better services to our agriculture sector, including supporting improvements to stock routes through funding like this," he said.
"That support means productivity for our cattle sector and good jobs in agriculture more broadly."
A similar million-dollar funding injection was announced in August 2021.
The stock routes capital investment is part of more than $80 million being invested into Queensland's resources sector and land programs in 2022-23.
Drovers move and feed anywhere between 5000 and 330,000 head of stock across the network each year, particularly in drought times, and the state's 2.6-million-hectare stock route network is a key piece of infrastructure for the $18.5 billion agriculture sector.
