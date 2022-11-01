Agriculture, tourism and mining are just some industries that could face a crisis as outbreaks of Hudson pear (Cylindropuntia pallida) continue to spread almost unabated in areas like Lightning Ridge and Walgett.
The Lightning Ridge Area Opal Reserve covers about 20,000 hectares, surrounding the Grawin opal fields and just to the southwest of Lightning Ridge. The reserve manager David Sullivan is concerned and frustrated that preventing the spread of the vicious cactus is not gathering enough support or funding.
Mr Sullivan believes the spread of Hudson pear is on the verge of an explosion in population caused by floods and putting hundreds of millions of dollars of agricultural production at risk.
He says agricultural and public land alike are under threat of being overrun by Hudson pear infestations, and a focused campaign needs to be coordinated by organisations like the Local Land Services, local government, farmers, mining companies and tourism operators to slow and exterminate this pest.
The amount of floodwater moving through this region is worsening the situation. The pear easily attaches itself to feral and domestic animals. Segments as small as one centimetre can successfully re-establish themselves a couple of hundred metres or even several kilometres away.
Mr Sullivan said Ramsar sites or wetlands of importance, like Narran Lakes, Pilliga National Park, Mt Kaputar National Park, the Murray Darling River system, and the Warrumbungles National Park are all prominent areas at risk of the ferocious spiny pest.
Mr Sullivan wrote to agriculture minister Dugald Saunders appealing for assistance as all the rivers in the Walgett and Lightning Ridge area are at capacity. Comprehensive action is needed in the coming months as the bio-control agent is not keeping up with the spread of Hudson Pear.
Cochineal is the biocontrol of choice, and Grazon Extra herbicide with wetting agent and a dye is regarded as the most successful control, Mr Sullivan said.
He said the biocontrol Dactylopius tomentosus (californica var. parkeri), commonly known as cochineal, was a successful agent in the campaign against Hudson pear, but promoted by the wet season, the spread of the pear is alarming.
Jon Pocknell moved from Bathurst 20 years ago to Cumborah and the property Springvale which fronts the Big Warambool creek.
Mr Pocknell is a member of the Western Advisory Committee and a representative for NSW Farmers, and he is concerned that more people should be taking the risk of Hudson pear seriously.
"My neighbour's place is almost unmanageable because of the pear. Some plants are 2.5 metres high, and he just can't run stock on it," he said.
"Mates and neighbours of mine used to get together every month or so and spray the pear, and we've been doing that for four-and-a-half years. But it's getting difficult as people move away. The wet seasons are making access difficult."
He said Grazon Extra is the most effective chemical but is costly, and the pear sprayed in winter months takes up to four or five months to die.
"If you spray in the summer, it will die within a month. I've managed to keep it at bay by spraying, but you have to go back at least two times a year to get any plants that have been missed.
He said that the floods and good rains are also a concern for exacerbating the spread of the pear.
"If we get another decent flood down from Queensland, there'll be segments into the Darling River, and we'll never stop the spread of it.
"I've heard there's an outbreak near Broken Hill, and if it gets a go on out there, we'll never contain it."
Agriculture Minister Dugald Saunders was to hold a workshop in Lightning Ridge on Monday, but the meeting was postponed due to poor access caused by flooded roads.
Mr Saunders said the weather situation around Walgett and Lightning Ridge made the event impossible this time. The decision to postpone was made after numerous discussions with Walgett Shire Council in stakeholder safety.
"The workshop will be held at the next available opportunity; however, unfortunately, in the meantime, I will ensure Local Land Services continue to work with local landholders and other stakeholders to try and find a solution to the Hudson Pear problem," he said.
