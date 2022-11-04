This time next week, the top 15 competitors across eight championship events in pro-rodeo will be preparing to go to battle in the first round of the 2022 Ariat Australian Professional National Finals Rodeo in Rockhampton.
And for the rodeo fans who can't make it to Central Queensland, the APRA has got you covered.
AusProRodeo.tv is Australia's dedicated pro-rodeo streaming channel and it will be launching with this year's National Finals Rodeo on November 10.
"The channel, AusProRodeo.tv will revolutionise the way people can experience Australian pro-rodeo here and abroad," APRA executive director Jeff Miller said.
"The management team and members of the association are excited to be collaborating with our production partner, Cluch TV, to share our most prestigious event of the year to a wider audience.
"The APRA Cluch partnership will expose the sport of pro-rodeo to a wider audience for sure, but it will also give our partners and stakeholders more visibility and will highlight the athletic ability of the best rodeo athletes - human and stock - that this country has to offer."
With 20 hours of content promised, the Ariat APRA NFR broadcast will feature every minute of arena action across the four rounds of competition, as well as expert commentary, competitor interviews, partner deals and more.
The NFR broadcast will be presented by a team of commentators including a voice synonymous with professional sport across the globe, Mike Westdorp. Mike has covered Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games and international sporting events across 12 countries and pro-rodeo is set to be his 32nd sport to cover.
Alongside Mike, bringing the expertise and insight will be rodeo identities Tate van Wel, of ChartersTowers, Jill Lyons, of Rockhampton, and Tom Willoughby will travel north from South Australia.
The NFR broadcast will include live arena action as well as interviews with Australia's top cowboys and cowgirls, behind-the-chutes coverage, insights into the journey of some of the event's top 15 qualifiers, exclusive messaging from event partners (some retail/apparel partners will be offering broadcast only shopping discounts), catch-ups with the season's rivals as they battle for a gold buckle and an Australian champion title.
Plus, presentations of the 2022 pro-tour winners, roughstock of the year awards, pickup man of the year and bull fighter of the year titles.
AusProRodeo.tv will make pro-rodeo, including this year's Ariat APRA NFR available for viewing on any device, anywhere in the world, with a bumper list of features available in the $44.99 full event pass - live broadcast, on-demand highlights, available to re-watch for three months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.