Finals battle looms for top 15 rodeo competitors

By Amy Walker
November 4 2022 - 6:00pm
This time next week, the top 15 competitors across eight championship events in pro-rodeo will be preparing to go to battle in the first round of the 2022 Ariat Australian Professional National Finals Rodeo in Rockhampton.

