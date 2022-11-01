Queensland Country Life
Beef Australia welcomes Federal Government's $6m funding boost

Updated November 1 2022 - 7:04am, first published 4:00am
Federal Agriculture Minister Senator Murray Watt with Beef Australia CEO Simon Irwin at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange selling complex in Gracemere on Monday. Picture supplied by Beef Australia

Beef Australia have welcomed the Federal Government's $6 million investment in the Federal Budget towards Beef Australia 2024 event.

