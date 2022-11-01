Beef Australia have welcomed the Federal Government's $6 million investment in the Federal Budget towards Beef Australia 2024 event.
The Albanese Labor government committed $6 million to the popular beef event heading into the May Federal Election earlier this year.
The Beef 2021 event pumped $94 million into the local economy.
Beef Australia chairman Bryce Camm said the funding will do great things for the 2024 event.
"The government have been long standing supporters of Beef Australia, but this announcement has seen the greatest financial investment to date", Mr Camm said.
"Both Beef Australia and the government acknowledge the importance that Beef Australia events bring to the economy, seeing 115,000 delegates through the gates and delivering in excess of $94 million locally in 2021 alone.
"More so, this funding announcement acknowledges Beef Australia's contribution in supporting the agriculture industry's goal of becoming a $100 billion sector by 2030 and our role in forming new international partnerships, increasing trade arrangement opportunities into the future".
Beef Australia CEO Simon Irwin said Beef Australia is committed to seeing the event program grow locally and globally.
"This funding announcement is great news for Beef Australia, lending much needed funding towards new program elements that will enable us to grow the event footprint and reach new markets", Mr Irwin said.
"Like the Government, we are committed to working with key international stakeholders to enhance international trade outcomes, build international consumer trust in beef as a product and the importance of the industry to the Australian economy.
"We'll also see a strong focus on our ag tech and innovation sector, with agribusinesses showcasing new goods, services and technologies designed to improve productivity, profitability and sustainability.
The funding will alsosupport the launch of Beef TV, a live streamed channel accessible globally via the Beef Australia website.
Minister for Agriculture Senator Murray Watt said he was pleased the government was delivering on a key local election promise in its very first budget.
"I was lucky enough to join the Prime Minister when he made this commitment at the Gracemere Saleyards during the election campaign, so it's extra special to come back and fulfil that commitment now," Minister Watt said.
"I've been to the last two Beef events and I know how important it is for the Australian cattle industry and the CQ economy.
"By supporting events like this, we can ensure our cattle industry, in all its parts, is given a platform to grow and share knowledge."
Beef 2024 will next take place in Rockhampton from May 5-11, 2024.
