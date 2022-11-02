Queensland Country Life
Harvest activity stalled across the state thanks to sporadic storms

Clare Adcock
Clare Adcock
November 2 2022 - 8:00am
The Gearon kids in their family's wheat crop near Chinchilla, which they hope to begin harvesting in the coming weeks. Picture: Arthur Gearon

Grain growers across Queensland are entering the pointy end of the season, as many grapple with the myriad of challenges posed by a particularly high-pressure harvest period.

