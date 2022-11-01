Queensland Country Life
Queensland's droughted areas continue to fall as better seasonal outlook continues

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated November 1 2022 - 2:22am, first published 2:00am
The current Queensland drought situation as of November 1. Picture: DAF

The total area of Queensland drought declared has fallen again to 41.9 per cent after three more shires had their drought status revoked.







