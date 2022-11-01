Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Droughtmaster weaner steers sell for $1580 at Woodford

November 1 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Demand for quality cattle at Woodford

There were 242 head sold at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.