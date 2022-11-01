Demand for quality cattle at Woodford

There were 242 head sold at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.
The market continued its strong trend, with quality cattle selling very well.
Beverley Jensen, Kilcoy, sold a line of Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1580. Roberts Hardwood, Woodford, sold a Droughtmaster bull for $2700. First Fifteen Cattle Company, Mt Samson, sold Droughtmaster male calves for $1330 and heifers for $1200.
Iris Wessling, Kilcoy, sold Murray Grey cows for $1900. Col and Mary McKavanagh, Laceys Creek, sold Droughtmaster cows with young calves at foot for $2600. Dan Hall, Monsildale, sold Droughtmaster weaner heifers for $1460.
B and N O'Connor, Conondale, sold Braford steers for $1810, $1740 and $1600. Alan Fredriksen, Kilcoy, sold a pen of mixed breed cows and calves for $2600. GAF Pty Ltd, Maleny, sold Murray Grey vealer heifers for $1210.
David Ross and Allison Chard, Yugar, sold Red Angus weaner heifers for $1350. Malcolm Stubbings, Mt Pleasant, sold Limousin cross steer calves for $1290. Robert Patrick, Brendale, sold Hereford males for $1500. Ian Gerke, Morayfield, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1550.
