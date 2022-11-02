The emerging Australian hemp industry is close to getting its own cooperative research centre - an entity which could be worth about $200 million over 10 years and could reshape the hemp and medicinal cannabis sector.
hemp CRC, which is a collaboration between the University of Southern Queensland, Deakin University, Southern Cross University, NSW DPI and Western Sydney University, has spent the past 12 months drawing together more than 50 industry partners and is now ready to enter a bid for federal government funding.
It is waiting for applications to open for round 24 of the CRC grants program, which is expected to happen in the second half of 2022, according to the government website.
If successful, hemp CRC will be established as a not-for-profit company limited by guarantee and governed by an expert and independent board.
And with pledges of more than $50 million in cash, the federal government would be able to match them dollar for dollar.
Speaking publicly for the first time to Queensland Country Life, hemp CRC interim CEO Gavin Ash, who is also USQ Institute for Life Sciences and the Environment executive director, said a successful bid would give the industry a well-funded, longterm research body.
"We're looking at about $200 million over 10 years. We think that's the sort of quantum and the time period that's really needed to get the hemp industry on a solid footing so it becomes a sustainable industry in the future," Prof Ash said.
It comes five years after the legalisation of hemp foods in Australia.
In 2020, about 100 Australian growers were growing more than 2000ha of hemp.
Current production is 2000t a year for grain and 100t year for fibre, with grain production is expected to rise to 4000t a year by 2030.
The main growing areas are Tasmania, Victoria, south-west Western Australia, north-west New South Wales, coastal Queensland, and South Australia.
The global industrial hemp market is estimated at US$3.5 billion and is predicted to grow to US$26.6 billion by 2025.
Hemp or industrial hemp refers to Cannabis sativa, a fast-growing herbaceous plant.
However, these varieties have a low concentration of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the chemical that gets users 'high', and are used for seeds for food, oil, fibre, construction materials and animal feed.
Prof Ash said they had been working hard, mostly behind the scenes, to make the CRC a reality.
"We haven't gone too broadly with the whole initiative, largely because we wanted to be careful that we weren't attracting the wrong types to the initiative and what we're trying to do," Prof Ash said.
"Now we think we've got a pretty solid group together, we can actually go wider and tell people what we're doing. It's about building a sustainable industry which will have its own R&D spend within five years."
The CRC, which was recently strengthened by the addition of Professor Kerryn Phelps as chair elect, has partners from every state, as well as internationally from New Zealand, Fiji, US, Canada and Israel.
Prof Ash said several industry partners were working in Queensland, from the southeast right to the tip looking at where they can produce the hemp, but also how they can use it in manufacturing.
"Currently, there's no textile industry in Australia to barely speak of. A lot of it has gone offshore, so we have Indian partners who are looking at developing a textile industry in Australia," Prof Ash said.
Hemp can be used to produce different types of walling, battening systems, and even hemp concrete and hemp plastics.
Plastic bowls and coffee cups could also be made out of biodegradable hemp, and the CRC has a partner which is interested in combining a bio resin with hemp fibres as a replacement for fibreglass.
Rather than farmers growing hemp in one area and trucking it hundreds of kilometres for processing, the CEO envisages a hub style approach for Queensland and other states.
"I think there's applications for this, probably on a regional hub type basis. You don't want to be carting hemp - the cost of growing it and taking it away to process it [is high]," he said.
"We want to have hubs for processing like the one Wandarra is talking about producing around Rockhampton. We've also got other ones looking more around the Darling Downs."
Wandarra Pty Ltd has carried out an initial co-op farming plan with farmers and has started beta hemp crop trials in the Townsville region.
Its goal is to build Australia's largest hemp cultivation, through whole plant utilisation, by setting up main hub and satellite manufacturing facilities for food, fibre and medicinal extraction and production.
In a recent video, Wandarra production and grower support head Luke Hargreaves said one of their latest industrial hemp varietal trials with DAF at the Burdekin research station was progressing well.
"The biomass varieties are much taller and we're aiming for between 15 to 20 tonne of dry matter per hectare, versus about six tonne with the grain varieties," Mr Hargreaves said.
While hemp is low in THC, it still has an amount of the other active ingredient, cannabidiol (CBD).
Some studies have shown CBD can effectively treat people with chronic pain, cancer, epilepsy and mood disorders.
hemp CRC has a number of partners looking at clinical trials, but Prof Ash is quick to distinguish the body's vision.
"We're not going into the recreational side of things. It's purely medicinal and that's a really highly regulated space," he said.
"We've got other companies that are producing nano particles that can be incorporated into a wafer that can go under your tongue for fast delivery of THC and CBD in the system for pain relief."
IN THE NEWS:
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.