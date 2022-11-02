Queensland Country Life
hemp CRC on the verge of becoming $200m research centre

By Brandon Long
November 3 2022 - 6:30am
hemp CRC bid interim CEO Professor Gavin Ash says the hub is looking to be a $200 million entity over 10 years. Picture Brandon Long

The emerging Australian hemp industry is close to getting its own cooperative research centre - an entity which could be worth about $200 million over 10 years and could reshape the hemp and medicinal cannabis sector.

