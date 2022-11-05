What do we need to keep for the tax man?

These documents can be stored in physical form or in digital form as long as you can reproduce a readable copy in English if requested. It is important to keep this paperwork in storage safe from harm from fire, flood and rodents. It can be expensive and time consuming to reconstruct all your documents if disaster happens, and could mean that some deductions are disallowed. If keeping digital copies, you should make regular backups and store them in a safe place, preferably away from the business premises or use cloud storage such as Dropbox. Many of the cloud cashbook programs allow you to attach copies of invoices etc to the transactions.