What do we need to keep for the tax man?

The ATO requires a small business to retain all documents in relation to the start up, running and selling of the business for a period of five years. This includes invoices, bank statements, wage details, debtor and creditor details, stock on hand records, fuel tax credit calculations, business activity statements and the workings behind them etc.
For some items this is from the time the transaction took place. However for employee superannuation and fringe benefits it is from the time you lodged the form or made a contribution. If your business is run by a company structure the ASIC requires that you keep records for seven years. If unsure use the seven-year rule. Any documents in relation to capital items that you acquire should be kept for five years after you sell or dispose of the item. So keep a separate file for property purchases and the like.
These documents can be stored in physical form or in digital form as long as you can reproduce a readable copy in English if requested. It is important to keep this paperwork in storage safe from harm from fire, flood and rodents. It can be expensive and time consuming to reconstruct all your documents if disaster happens, and could mean that some deductions are disallowed. If keeping digital copies, you should make regular backups and store them in a safe place, preferably away from the business premises or use cloud storage such as Dropbox. Many of the cloud cashbook programs allow you to attach copies of invoices etc to the transactions.
Everyone has a different preference on how they file - i.e. date order, by quarter or alphabetically. No one method is correct, but I would recommend that you at least keep the whole tax year together to make the clean out easier when it comes time to destroy them. If the ATO comes auditing they will either request to see documents from a whole year, if it is an income tax audit, or the relevant month or quarter if it is a GST audit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.