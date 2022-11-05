Queensland Country Life
What do we need to keep for the tax man?

By Helen Warnock
November 5 2022 - 1:00pm
The ATO requires a small business to retain all documents in relation to the start up, running and selling of the business for a period of five years. This includes invoices, bank statements, wage details, debtor and creditor details, stock on hand records, fuel tax credit calculations, business activity statements and the workings behind them etc.

