Southern lotfeeders and local restocker buyers pounced on the tremendous line up of cattle offered at the 10th annual Clermont Beef Expo Sale, where a pen of 100 day grain fed Simmental cross steers returned $3263/head.
The premium offering, offered by Tom and Clare Mifsud of Skyview Farming at Glen Idol, Clermont, averaged 718kg and made 454c/kg.
The pen claimed the Isaac Regional Council sponsored Grand Champion Exhibit, Champion pen of Grain fed and Champion Pen of Prime cattle of the expo.
The Mifsuds' also took home the Sally Taylor Memorial Trophy with the Champion Beast of the Expo with their 100 day grain fed steer, weighing 780kg, making 458c/kg to return $3572.
The Mifsuds' run a cropping, breeding and fattening operation, where they run predominantly Droughtmaster and Brahman cattle, with a Simmental cross.
Ms Mifsud said it was a surprise to received great recognition for their pens, on the back drop of a 'stellar season' back home.
"This is a wonderful expo for the district and local cattle industry and the team at Hoch and Wilkinson do a fantastic job," she said.
"It's been a fantastic season and it's good for the grass growing, the cattle and also for the cropping.
"It's been a bit challenging with the rain in terms of trying to get our wheat harvested, but that's how it goes in agriculture."
Ms Mifsud said the bullocks presented at the expo were the first Droughtmaster Simmental cross for their operation.
"They've done us proud," she said.
"The steers were out of quality Droughtmaster cows with Billa Park Simmental bulls and they're just a lovely soft cross and they've done very well, particularly in the feedlot market.
"This is actually the second time that we put cattle into the expo, as we put some heifers in last year."
In total, Hock and Wilkinson livestock agents yarded 2200 head of cattle, drawn from Clermont through and the Isaac region.
Selling agent Jake Passfield said the expo had a great turn out, which drew it's largest yarding of cattle to date.
"A tremendous line up of cattle across all sections with prices reflecting the quality," Mr Passfield said.
"The buying support was very strong and active across all lines, with southern processors active in meatworks section.
"Southern Downs feedlots were very active in the feeder steers, while local producers were very active on the good runs of weaner and store steers."
The top pen for Grain Assist/Crop Fed went to the Burnett family at Bendemere, Clermont with their Simmental bullocks, weighing 792kg, making 410c/kg to come back at $3249/head.
They also claimed the champion pen of Prime Crop/Grass fed prize.
The top pen of Grass Fed bullocks was taken out by the Moller family at Star of Hope, Clermont, with their pen of Droughtmaster bullocks, weighing 611kg, making 420c/kg or $2566/head.
Pen of Trade 100 day grain fed steers was won by the Mifsud family at Glen Idol, Clermont with their Simmental cross steers, weighing 587kg, making 450c/kg to return $2641/head.
The best pen of Grain Assist/ Crop Fed trade steers went to the Marks family at Winvic, Clermont, with a pen of Braford steers, weighing 599kg, that reached 413c/kg to return $2475/head.
Grass Fed Trade steers was won by the Fernie family at Riverview, Clermont with Droughtmaster steers, weighing 605kg, to reach 419c/kg or $2537/head.
The Pen of Grain Fed Heifers was won by the Mifsud family at Glen Idol, Clermont with a pen of Simmental cross heifers, weighing 600kg, which made 426c/kg to realise $2558/head.
The top Pen of Grain Assist/Crop Fed heifers went to the Faint family at Glenmore, Clermont with a pen of Brangus cross heifers, which weighed 499kg, to make 425c/kg and return $2122/head.
The Grass fed heifers went to the Anderson family at Narrien, Clermont with a pen of Angus/Braford cross heifers, weighing 659kg, to make 412c/kg or $2717/head.
Pen of Grain Assist/Crop Fed cows was taken home by Michael Borg at Calveston, Clermont with a pen of Brahman cows, weighing 608kgs, to make 377c/kg and return $2294/head.
The top Grass Fed pen of Export cows was won by the Moller family at Trelawney, Clermont with a pen of Charolais cross cows, weighing 601kg, which made 379c/kg to come back at $2280/head.
The Pen of Feeder steers was won by Alan and Carly Guilfoyle at Table Downs, Clermont with a pen of Charolais cross steers, weighing 478kg, to make 504c/kg and return $2410/head. They also won Champion Pen of Store Steers and Champion Pen of Store Cattle overall.
Wayde and Jody Marks at Carnarvon Lagoons, Clermont won the Pen of Store Steers with a pen of Black Simmental cross steers, weighing 307kg, to make 624c/kg or $1920/head.
The Pen of Weaner Steers was won by the Obst family at Kiandra, Clermont with a pen of Angus cross steers, weighing 283kg, making 666c/kg to come back at $1887/head.
The Feeder Heifers Class went to the Brown family at Ironbark, Clermont with a pen of Charolais cross heifers, weighing 418kg, making 518c/kg to come back at $2167/head.
Pen of Store Heifers was taken out by the Rickertt family at Curra, Clermont with a pen of Charolais cross heifers, weighing 324kg, making 576c/kg to come back at $1870/head. They also won the Champion pen of heifers.
