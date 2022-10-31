Queensland Country Life
Simmental cross bullocks return $3263/head at Clermont Beef Expo Sale

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated October 31 2022 - 8:19am, first published 8:00am
Clare Mifsud of Skyview Farming at Glen Idol, Clermont, with the Simmental Droughtmaster cross bullocks which claimed grand champion pen at Clermont Beef Expo on Friday. Pictures by Ben Harden

Southern lotfeeders and local restocker buyers pounced on the tremendous line up of cattle offered at the 10th annual Clermont Beef Expo Sale, where a pen of 100 day grain fed Simmental cross steers returned $3263/head.

