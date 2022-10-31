Queensland Country Life
See whose is attending the CWA conference

By Helen Walker
Updated October 31 2022 - 7:35am, first published 7:00am
The 100th annual conference of the CWA is celebrating back where it all began 100 years ago, with 270 women attending from all parts of the state attending state conference in Toowoomba.

