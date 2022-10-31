The 100th annual conference of the CWA is celebrating back where it all began 100 years ago, with 270 women attending from all parts of the state attending state conference in Toowoomba.
It was a the Brisbane Royal Show in 1922, a group of like minded got together with the view to form an association and decided their headquarters would be in Toowoomba.
The week of activities has been underway since last Friday, kicking off with a mayoral reception, followed by a gala dinner on Saturday evening and an exhibition of creative arts exhibition on Sunday.
The conference got underway on Monday and will run until Wednesday.
Some of the resolutions on the agenda include addressing affordable housing in Queensland; improved obstetric services in rural, regional and remote Queensland; improving the medical services in both the Gladstone and Biloela hospitals; and allied health care.
The QCWA protests strongly against any decision to be made by the federal government to ban live sheep and cattle export within three years and this item is also on the agenda.
The conference wraps up on Wednesday afternoon.
