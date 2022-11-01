Restockers active at Toowoomba

The cancelled sale last week due to the widespread rain event resulted in the agents penning 304 cattle at Toowoomba on Monday.
The yarding mainly contained yearling steers and heifers with a small sample of well finished young bullocks and heavy cows plus several pens of quality cows and calves with all lines selling to very strong prices.
All the regular processors and wholesalers were represented along with feeder operators and a large panel of restockers and onlookers.
Yearling steers in the 200-280kg range returning to the paddock averaged 602c and sold to 628c with yearling steers in the 280-330kg range again to restockers selling to 644c and averaging 605c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market made 596c to average 548c/kg. Heavy yearling steers to feed sold to 576c/kg.
Yearling heifers in the 200-280kg range to restockers made 572c to average 562c with those to feeder operators selling to 566c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed for the domestic market made 548c to average 465c/kg. Heavy yearling heifers to feed sold to 496c/kg.
Young bullocks to processors made 440c/kg. Light weight cows to processors averaged 346c and sold to 354c with good heavy cows selling to 377c and averaging 363c/kg. Quality Euro cows and calves in pen lots sold to $3750/unit.
