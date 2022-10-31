Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Reg and Midge Thompson, Noel Jennings and Caroline Weatherall win top honours at Limousin Blockbuster Competition

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
Updated November 1 2022 - 1:36am, first published October 31 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sponsor Midge Thompson, Aussie Land & Livestock, Noel Jennings and sponsor Garth Weatherall Bartholomew & Co with the award for supreme champion. Picture: Supplied

IT'S being described as one of the tightest competitions of the year but Noel Jennings and Caroline Weatherall have claimed top honours in the 2022 Limo Blockbuster Competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Senior Livestock Journalist

Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.