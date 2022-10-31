IT'S being described as one of the tightest competitions of the year but Noel Jennings and Caroline Weatherall have claimed top honours in the 2022 Limo Blockbuster Competition.
The annual hoof and hook competition attracted more than 120 entries from breeders across the state, leading to what organisers have described as one of the best carcase competitions of 2022.
Beginning in June, 124 Limousin and Limousin-cross heifers and steers were entered into the competition, with heavier entries feed for 116 days at the Pakadeinga Feedlot in Nanango before being processed at Teys Beenleigh.
Lighter entries were judged under similar guidelines at Highchester, Beaudesert.
Casting an eye over this year's field was overjudge Trevor Tramacchi, who was assisted by his granddaughter Sophie, and after inspecting the entries on the hoof at Pakaderinga, the pair awarded both the champion and reserve champion trophies to Reg and Midge Thompson for their two heavy-weight heifers.
The Thompsons along with Mr Jennings and Ms Weatherall were presented with their awards at a presentation lunch held at the Sundowner Saloon on Sunday October 30,
The dynamic duos were among 50 winners across all categories, who all received hearty congratulations from their fellow entrants.
Helping Mr Jennings and Ms Weatherall take home the overall supreme champion trophy was a combined entry milk-tooth steer, which won champion carcase with a carcase weight of 335 kilograms, a measurement of 12 millimetres of fat, an MSA index of 62.38 and an eye muscle area of 102 square centimetres.
Taking out reserve champion on the hook was Injune's Ivan and Shirley Harland.
The Harland's entries were among the standout performers, recording an average daily weight gain of 2.83kg or 120.29 per cent.
The Injune family's dress percentage was also a standout of 65.2pc, which organisers said was a perfect illustration of the Limousin breed.
Also performing well was Jon Stiller and Co, who finished with a lean meat yield percentage of 62.2pc, while the Fernvale Limousin stud's top carcase boasted an MSA index of 63.2.
Competition spokesperson Geoff Haack said preparations for next year's competition were already well under way.
"We are really appreciative of all the contestants for their entries, particularly given the record saleyard prices being paid this year," Mr Haack said.
"As well as that, we'd also to thank Pakaderinga Feedlot for their care, attention and assistance with no losses during the competition.
"Also a big thank you to Glen Poole and Teys with his advice to lock in the price of 830c/kg for those meeting their grid, as well as their ongoing advice and assistance.
"We couldn't do it without our sponsors, so to all our sponsors, their support, monies and products were very much appreciated by all recipients.
"Our thanks to Garth Weatherall from Bartholomew & Co and Midge Thompson of Aussie Land & Livestock. as joint agents for their enthusiastic assistance throughout .
"Finally a big thanks to Brian Surawski and the team from Highchester Meats for their processing and judging of the lighter cohort."
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
