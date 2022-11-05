Grains surge as corridor shuts

Global grain markets surged higher early this week after Russia withdrew its support for the Ukraine grain export deal, jeopardising millions of tonnes of Black Sea grain exports.
The United Nations brokered deal has allowed the safe passage of grain shipments from Ukraine through the Black Sea while Russia wages war against its Soviet neighbour.
Russia said the indefinite withdrawal from the deal was in response to a drone attack in the Crimea. Many see it as a further attempt by Russia to put Europe in the crosshairs by starving them of the large grain and energy flows from Ukraine. Since the deal was signed back in late July, more than 9 million tonnes of grain and oilseeds has been exported from Ukraine, with a lot of this heading to Europe.
United States wheat futures surged 5 per cent higher early this week as traders reacted to Russia's latest twist in its war against Ukraine.
The rally further stretches the already wide gap between US wheat futures and global cash values in the Black Sea as well as Europe.
Global grain markets are torn between Black Sea supply uncertainties and sagging demand as international buyers contend with difficult economic conditions coupled with the high price of imports.
Closer to home, Queensland farmers are gradually resuming winter crop harvest after the storms and torrential rains two weeks ago. Last week's warm, windy weather helped crops but progress will be slow as paddocks are still wet underneath.
Delivered bids into the Darling Downs were softer last week ahead of an expected resumption of harvesting on the weekend.
New crop bids into local storages across Queensland and NSW jumped by as much as $30 a tonne amid expectations of sound quality milling wheat. Bids for APH, Hard 2 and APW moved sharply higher as traders lifted bids to encourage farmer sales.
Crops harvested after the rain are showing signs of quality downgrading. It will take time to assess how widespread this is.
Farmers are hoping for an extended period of dry weather to allow them to make some meaningful harvest progress in the coming weeks.
GrainCorp reported that it had received around 330,000 tonnes of grain deliveries as at the end of October into its network in Queensland and northern NSW. It said most farmers were yet to start harvesting.
