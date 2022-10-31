Agents Bartholomew and Co reported a dearer market for all descriptions at their Beaudesert store sale on Saturday.
An outstanding line of Santa cows and calves and PTIC cows came to hand and met a very enthusiastic panel of buyers.
A quality run of feeder steers met strong competition as did pens of backgrounder steers and heifers.
Matt Ludwig, Allenview, sold Euro cross steers two years for $2400. Pens of Droughtmaster feeder steers account Graham Isbell, Coulson, sold to a top of $2320. Steve Moriarty, Canungra, sold Shorthorn cross steers 18 months for $2280. Droughtmaster cross steers account Kerry Klan, Peak Crossing, sold for $2280.
Michael Cahill, Hillview, sold Shorthorn cross steers 15 months for $1920. Coochin Farming Co sold Euro cross steers 14 months for $1900. Limousin cross weaner steers account Jason and Laurisa Wendt, Vernor, for $1860. The Lehmann family, Coolana, sold Droughtmaster cross weaner steers for $1810.
Charolais cross weaner steers account Geoff and Tracey Dunnett, The Gorge, sold for $1740. Kleinschmidt and Capaja, Maudsland, sold Santa cross weaner steers for $1700. Limousin cross weaner steers account Alan Mills, Beechmont, sold steers for $1700.
Santa cows and calves account Mick and Joanne Walker, Rosemore, sold for $3700 and PTIC Santa cows sold for $3000. Len and Karen Murphey, Cannon Creek, sold Charolais cross cows and calves for $2650.
Littleton Pastoral, Mt Alford, sold Droughtmaster heifers 18 months for $2000. Angus cross heifers 15 months account Terry Dickson, Glenlogan, sold for $1900. Dale Oppermann, Kerry, sold Droughtmaster heifers 15 months for $1880. Michael Cahill sold Shorthorn cross heifers 12 months for $1520.
Jason and Laurisa Wendt sold Black Limousin weaner heifers for $1400. The Lehmann family sold Droughtmaster cross weaner heifers for $1380. Geoff and Tracey Dunnett sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for $1160. Kevin and Ann Venz, Laravale, sold Droughtmaster cross heifers for $1100.
The next Beaudesert store sale will be held this Saturday starting at 9.30am.
