Cows and calves hit $3700 at Beaudesert

October 31 2022 - 11:00pm
Tony, Melissa and Shane Lehmann, Coolana, sold Droughtmaster cross weaner steers for $1810.

Agents Bartholomew and Co reported a dearer market for all descriptions at their Beaudesert store sale on Saturday.

