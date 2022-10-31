Queensland Country Life
Rutland and Hillside Grazing Companies the big winners at Bauhinia Carcass Classic

Clare Adcock
October 31 2022 - 9:00am
Andrew, Chantel, Naomi and David Loch, Rutland Grazing, with their swag of awards from the Bauhinia Carcass Classic. Pictures: Trina Patterson Photography

The inaugural Bauhinia Carcass Classic garnered huge support from local graziers, including the Loch and Harrold families, who both cleaned up several classes throughout the competition with their Angus cross cattle.

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

