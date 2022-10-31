The inaugural Bauhinia Carcass Classic garnered huge support from local graziers, including the Loch and Harrold families, who both cleaned up several classes throughout the competition with their Angus cross cattle.
It was no surprise that the Loch family of Rutland Grazing Company, Springsure, took out most successful exhibitor, after winning reserve champion beast, champion pen of eight steer carcasses, best weight gain pen of ten steers on feed, and best weight gain pen of six heifers on feed, as well as the Springsure show prizes of champion pen of feeder steers and reserve champion pen of feeder heifers.
David Loch said he was was very pleased with the way their Angus cross steers performed in the competition.
"We're absolutely tickled pink with the result," he said.
"We run a commercial, predominantly Droughtmaster based herd but have been infusing Angus and Santa Gertrudis bulls in with it, so I just put a mob of the Angus crosses in there and they went well.
"We sell a lot of feeder steers and have done so in the past, so we just went through all the steers and picked them out and they surprised me, but I was very happy with them."
Mr Loch, who has been helping with the cattle section of the show for a few years, said it was good to see so many graziers supporting the event in its inaugural year and hoped it would continue to grow in the future.
"We mainly wanted to enter to help keep the Springsure show going as they've been lacking numbers in the past," he said.
"The committee got together and came up with this way to try and get cattle back to the show and try and keep it alive, and it's paid off this year.
"I think there's been some spark of interest in it already for next year too so that's good. We've got a few ideas that we've got to sit down and try to nut out over the next couple of months to try and make it a little bit bigger and better, so watch this space.
"We're in the heart of cattle country here in Springsure so it's good to see some good cattle come in and show them off."
The title of overall champion beast went to the Harrold family of Hillside Grazing Company, Springsure, along with the award for reserve champion pen of eight steer carcasses.
Scott Harrold said the competition was a great opportunity to see where their cattle were at, particularly the finished product.
"I didn't expect it at all, especially given the quality of cattle that were in the competition," Mr Harrold said.
"There was some outstanding cattle there, so it was good to see that we had one go right through and take out the champion beast.
"It was pretty good to see how our cattle fitted into the market because you don't always get a report on how they went at the feedlot."
The Harrolds run a commercial Santa Gertrudis and Angus cross herd between their properties at Springsure, and another south of Prairie.
Mr Harrold said the market suitability of the Angus cross cattle was an added bonus to the other traits which he was originally chasing when he begun putting Angus bulls over his Santa Gertrudis cows, such as calving ease and milking ability.
"I've been breeding Santas for 35 years and we've had Angus into them for the last 10 or 11 years," he said.
"It's been a long journey I guess, and this was the first time we've ever tried to do a competition, so it was good to see how the genetics that we've been putting in would perform.
"We started to use the Angus for ease of calving in the Santas, which has worked really well.
"I only keep a first cross normally to join and if they get too hairy then I feedlot trade the heifers, because with our climate, they're just better with that one cross."
The Harrolds are just one of the graziers enjoying a cracking season in Central Queensland, thanks to above average rainfall and good cattle prices, which Mr Harrold said has influenced their decision to stick with the light feeder trade market.
"We breed and then grow out for that lighter feeder trade," he said.
"We were doing the heavier feeder trade but the money dictated that it was better to go for the lighter feeders because it was a better return, and then we could actually lift our cow numbers because we had more room of course.
"That means we're going to turn off more cattle per year at the moment, and with the way the market is, that's what we're aiming for."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.