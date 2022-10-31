The Queensland campdraft season is winding down with only one campdraft being held last weekend, at Bell.
The host committee received large nominations and was well supported by local competitors and businesses including Kingaroy Hydralics Sale & Services as its major sponsor.
Cattle for the Bell Campdraft were donated by Rosevale Santa Gertrudis, Terry Waters and Lyndley Station and judges included Paul Christiansen, Craig Sheppard and Holly Dawson.
Well-known local professional cutting horse trainer and campdrafter, Heath Sinclair riding Duck N Down on behalf of Jamie Gray and Kara Spoor, had a convincing victory in the Kingaroy Hydraulic open draft, having scored 91 points in the first round and holding the lead going into the final.
Showing consistent form, Mr Sinclair and Duck N Down top scored in the final with 90 points to hold the lead with 181 points.
It was a sentimental victory as Mr Sinclair had trained Duck N Down during the horse's cutting career and an opportunity arose to compete on him, with the postponement of the Warwick Gold Cup.
Duck N Down also featured in the Beyond Blue charity saddled cut-out, ridden by Luke McEwan, winning with a score of 24 points.
Local Bowenville competitor Mitchell Elliott riding Foxy Blue Cat claimed the victory in the Erica Derrick Memorial novice draft from a large field of 334 nominations.
The Elders & Rosevale Santa Gertrudis restricted open was a one-round competition and was forced into a run-off after Wayne Edwards riding Oscar and Anthony Dunn and his mount Maple shared the lead with 90 points.
With both competitors only scoring a camp score in the decider, Wayne Edwards notched up the victory just one point ahead of Anthony Dunn.
The Beresford junior competition was taken out by Bridie Griffiths and Bolstad Gypsy with 144 points after running off with Cleo Creagh riding Emma who finished with 135 points.
Grace Moloney and Nitro Circus claimed the blue ribbon in the Bell Store juvenile campdraft from a large field of 62 competitors.
The annual Darling Downs Branch Australian Stock Horse sale, campdraft and challenge incentive program will be held at Dalby from December 1-4, which will be livestreamed and run in conjunction with AuctionsPlus.
At the conclusion of selling on Saturday evening, Ray White will be auctioning a number of products with proceeds going to 'Tribute to Ken May'.
Items include a saddle donated by John Arnold, arena drag donated by Thomas Arena Products, a bronze donated by Jaye Hall, camp oven and tools donated by Kerry McGreevy, service fee to Millungeras Moonbeam donated by Kim and Evan Acton, and handmade farrier tools and spurs.
There will also be a Ken May testimonial dinner being held on Thursday, December 1 at the Dalby Wambo Events Centre. Tickets must be pre-booked.
Iconic Australian horse trainer, Ian Francis has been one of the main organisers for the Tribute to Ken May fundraiser.
Mr Francis said he has enjoyed a long association with Ken May, who in recent years had suffered a number of medical conditions that require ongoing expenses.
Mr Francis reflected that he instilled the old cliché of helping fellow Australians in need of assistance and that there had been a number of events organised with money raised benefiting Mr May.
In time of need, the equine industry has been very generous supporting those who require a helping hand.
Two of Australia's most renowned horse trainers, Ian Francis and Mark Buttsworth will be holding a demonstration weekend on December 17-18, to be held at the Queensland State Equestrian Centre, Caboolture.
