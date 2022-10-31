Queensland Country Life
Woman rescued after falling down mine shaft in Central Queensland

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated October 31 2022 - 1:36am, first published 1:30am
A woman is recovering in hospital, after falling down a mine shaft in Central Queensland. Pictures supplied by RACQ CapRescue

A woman in her thirties is recovering in hospital, after surviving a horrifying fall down a mine shaft in Central Queensland on the weekend.

