A woman in her thirties is recovering in hospital, after surviving a horrifying fall down a mine shaft in Central Queensland on the weekend.
Emergency services were called to a rural location near Sapphire, 44km west of Emerald, after reports a person had fallen down an active mine shaft.
It is believed the woman aged in her mid-thirties, accidently fell while ascending/descending the shaft ladder, falling up to 30 feet (9 metres).
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics provided initial treatment on scene, by descending into the shaft to reach the patient.
The RACQ Capricorn Rescue chopper was also tasked to the scene and with the assistance of the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, the onboard flight medical team was able to be lowered to the patient to provide further medication and treatment prior to extricating the patient from the vertical mine shaft.
The patient was extricated vertically using a rescue stretcher under the guidance of the QFES and medical team.
The woman was treated for suspected spinal, chest and head injuries resulting from the fall accident.
RACQ CapRescue transported the patient to the Royal Flying Doctors facility in Rockhampton, where the patient was immediately flown to Brisbane.
The patient was in a serious but stable condition and is currently receiving further treatment for her injuries in Brisbane.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
