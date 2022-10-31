Light steers increase $217

Cattle listings were down 6 per cent on AuctionsPlus last week, to 14,256 head.
Increased listings of steers contributed to three out of five categories losing most of the previous week's gains.
Light steer listings were back, which helped prices increase $217, to average $1183/head. A 35pc increase in the number of 200-280kg steers resulted in prices falling $170 to average $1810/head across the 1245 head, for a 49pc clearance.
From Hannaford, a line of 114 Angus/Brahman cross steers aged six to 10 months and weighing 253kg lwt returned $1810/head, or 717c/kg lwt.
Steers 280-330kg averaged $2116/head, down $55 for a 76pc clearance.
Numbers of 330-400kg steers increased to 1430 head and averaged $2244/head, down $38 for a 78pc clearance.
A smaller offering of 400kg+ steers sold to an average of $2600/head, up $258, with a very selective clearance rate of 35pc.
Listings of heifers were back this week, with three out of five categories registering lower average prices. Light heifers averaged $1017/head across the 256 head, for a 93pc clearance.
Heifers 200-280kg were the only category to increase in numbers, with the influence of large lines out of Queensland putting downward pressure on prices. The 1394 head averaged $1327/head, down $467 with a 39pc clearance.
From Clermont, a line of 114 Droughtmaster heifers aged 10-14 months and weighing 241kg lwt returned $1380/head, $230 over the reserve price.
Heifers 280-330kg fell $108 to average $1811/head with a clearance rate of 69pc.
Prices for 330-400kg heifers fell $78 to average $2205/head across the 1295 head, reaching a 91pc clearance.
From Surat, a line of 36 Ultrablack heifers aged 15-20 months and weighing 387kg lwt returned $2210/head, or 571c/kg lwt.
Heavy heifers sold to a 69pc clearance and averaged $2554/head, up $86.
PTIC heifers averaged $2864/head, up $467 for a 62pc clearance, while PTIC cows sold to a 68pc clearance rate and $2532/head average, down $205.
A total of 99,301 head of sheep and lambs were offered on AuctionsPlus last week - an increase of 22pc from the previous week.
Crossbred lambs accounted for 36pc of total listings for the week, with 35,911 head offered. Prices remained steady, ranging from $90-$166/head, to average $139, up $1.
Merino wether lamb prices improved by $4, to average $111/head, with the category registering a 69pc clearance.
Merino ewe lambs averaged $33 lower, to average $148/head, with a 92pc clearance rate.
First-cross ewe lamb prices averaged $18 higher, at $195/head, with a 74pc clearance rate.
Scanned in-lamb Merino ewes sold to a 100pc clearance, with prices ranging from $235-$271/head, to average $251/head.
NSM Merino ewe hoggets registered a $26 rise to average $253/head, with clearance rates reaching 94pc.
From Knowsley, Victoria, a line of 200 Poll Merino Hoggets aged 17-18 months weighing 55.9kg lwt returned $245/head.
NSM Merino ewe prices rose by $6 to average $192/head, as clearance rates reached 80pc.
Unjoined first-cross ewes increased $47 to average $273/head, selling to a clearance of 59pc.
