Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Light steers increase $217, average $1183/head on AuctionsPlus

October 31 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Light steers increase $217

CATTLE

Cattle listings were down 6 per cent on AuctionsPlus last week, to 14,256 head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.