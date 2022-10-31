Feeding the world's spiralling population to cope amid climate change will be the focus of a major agriculture conference which gets underway in Brisbane today.
More than 1000 delegates from 53 countries have gathered for this year's TropAg International Conference being hosted by The University of Queensland.
The packed three-day conference program includes 240 presentations across four key themes: agribusiness, value chains and the bioeconomy, predictive agriculture, sustainable agrifood systems, healthy agriculture, and food for healthy communities.
Conference chair and director of the Queensland Alliance for Agriculture and Food Innovation Professor Matthew Morell said TropAg was a rare chance to hear from world class scientists and industry experts.
"What we are facing is grim, but we have the skill, technology and science to tackle it head on," Prof Morell said.
The University of Queensland is hosting TropAg in partnership with the Queensland government via the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries.
The conference will run from October 31 to November 2 at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre.
IN THE NEWS:
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.