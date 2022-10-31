The former employees of the pastoral houses of Mactaggarts and Primaries, which merged the form the agency giant Primac, gathered in Toowoomba for a reunion.
Hosted by the Old Primac Gurus, and association formed to reconnect with all former employees pre the 1997 merger with Elders, saw about 50 stock agents, an former agents, spent time catching up with their colleagues, in Toowoomba.
Included in the day was a charity auction to raise funds for the proposed museum of memorabilia to be housed at the Miles Historical Museum.
Many old guns took to the auctioneer's rostrum including Noel Grant, Keith McRobert, Denis Cotter, Vic Perkins, Bill Edwards, matching it with young guns of today, Warren Hohnke, and Josh Lockwood, providing great entertainment for all.
