QUALITY 848 hectare (2097 acre) Central Queensland property Warruga has an estimated carrying capacity of 150 breeders or equivalents.
Located at Bauhina Downs, The freehold property is located 2km from Bauhinia State School and directly adjacent to the Bauhinia Sporting Complex, which has campdraft and polocrosse grounds.
The freehold property is well located being 80km from Moura, 150km from Biloela and 220km from Rockhampton.
The property is mainly developed brigalow, softwood, bottletree and bonewood scrub country. The balance is mountain coolibah, belah, and broadleaf ironbark black soil country.
Water is supplied from a flowing share bore that delivers to two tanks, which reticulate to troughs positioned across the property. There are also three dams. The average annual rainfall is 650mm (25 inches).
The well fenced property is divided into 10 main paddocks with water squares and are serviced by a laneway system to the cattle yards.
There is a set of near new portable steel cattle yards equipped with a vet crush and drafting pound. Two large coolers and two holding paddocks are located adjacent to the yards.
Warruga features a modern highset, six bedroom homestead set in an established garden with an above ground pool. There is also a machinery shed and a garage/workshop.
Warrunga will be auctioned in Moura on November 22. Contact Brad Hanson, 0408 684 612, Hourn & Bishop Qld.
