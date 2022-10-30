A large crowd gathered at Bunya Park racecourse on Saturday for the 2022 Dalby Rugby Races.
The weather well and truly turned it on for the punters who could be seen enjoying a beer or two trackside during the day.
Apart from the five race program, highlights for the crowd included the fashions on the field contest, foot races and nighttime entertainment.
DJ Johnny Mac proved to be a hit once again, keeping the partygoers on the dance floor well into the night.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.