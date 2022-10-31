A brief to build a country pub with a rustic feel that incorporates modern-day functionality has given Roma builder Rob Pollock not only the best day of his career but a prestigious state award.
RA & KJ Pollock Building Contractors have been awarded the 2022 Queensland Master Builders award for retail facilities up to $5 million, for their construction of the Mucka Pub on the site of the hotel that burnt down in August 2019, in the small town of Muckadilla, 40km west of Roma.
"It's the first time we've entered the awards - I was amazed to win," Mr Pollock said.
"I know it's a very good building though.
"The reason it's a good building is because the owners stood back a bit - they had a lot of input into it, but they also had to let us just build it, basically."
The owners, local primary producers Marty and Christy Coomber had a vision of using traditional construction techniques from years past to create a rustic haven for the whole community, plus visitors, to connect and feel welcome.
Mr Coomber and Mr Pollock have known each other since childhood - they were born five days apart in the Roma Hospital - and their mutual friendship and respect meant they could enter into an open-ended Master Builders Queensland commercial cost-plus contract, in order to bring into being the vision outlined around a firepit one night at the Coomber's property.
While the end product and cost is not clear under such a contract, the benefit is a flexible approach in which each step is discussed as it arises.
"Decisions (were) made that resulted in a construction that both realised the vision of the client and produced a build of exceptional quality," the entry statement read.
The first thing Mr Pollock did was engage the expertise of Brandon and Associates engineer Bob McCarthy, who dug into a handbook that he had when he was an apprentice some years earlier, to come up with an old-school carpentry truss design for the structure.
"What Bob designed for this particular building enabled us to complete the project," Mr Pollock said. "Bob just called on some old figures out of some old books and made it work."
Getting that right involved combining rusticism with functionality.
"In a public place you've always got to clean it properly, so you can do whatever but it might not function or might not be able to be kept tidy," Mr Pollock said.
Their other big challenge, and advantage, was working with recycled timber, sourced from as far apart as Cairns and locally at Roma.
Recycled rough-sawn timber is difficult to work with as it varies in sizing, and it can be crooked, but the benefit is that it's already seasoned, meaning shrinkage is minimal.
"The build would have been impossible to do without this," Mr Pollock said.
Rough-sawn New Guinea rosewood features in the pub's windows and doors while 13 round ironbark logs for verandah and internal posts were sourced from nearby properties.
The latter presented a challenge but the posts that run along the outside of the hotel are both straight to the eye and embody the spirit of the build to honour the heritage of the area through local product and traditional building methods.
The main truss - 10.8m long, 350mm high and 150mm deep, impossible to source from a commercial sawmill - came from Kennedy's recycled timber.
"The best day I've ever done in my building career was when we built that main truss," Mr Pollock said.
"We had it all built and I thought, we're going to get this up this arvo.
"We got the crane out, and popped him up - it sat down perfectly, bolted straight in where it was supposed to, and seeing that go up, that's the best afternoon I've ever had in my building career."
Mr Pollock started his apprenticeship with Donald Carne in 1990, working on constructing the Rubyvale Hotel with him in 1996, and started his Roma business in 1998.
He was satisfied the new Mucka Pub surpassed the original brief, creating a meeting place with a welcoming space for everyone.
"It honours the heritage of the area by featuring reclaimed materials constructed by traditional building methods," he said. "And it honours the brief to be a little bit cheeky with the Mucka BUP sign."
The Fawlty Towers treatment for the pub's name has proven to be a huge talking point and promotional drawcard, another way in which it's standing out along the Warrego Highway.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
