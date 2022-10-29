Nestled among the brigalow trees, adjoining the harvested, open, black soil plains and just a stone's throw from the Fairbairn Dam, sits the quiet-achieving Gindie State Primary School, a school that has served a township of approximately 200 people for the past 125 years.
The wider Gindie community is preparing to celebrate this proud longevity on Sunday, November 13.
Gindie is a mixed agricultural town rich in generational history, with founding Daniels and Ryan families arriving in March 1896 and quickly submitting an application for a Provisional School.
On November 12, 1897, Miss Mary E Hamilton enrolled 25 students at school No. 709, and so began the school's legacy.
That's almost a mirror reflection in 2022, with principal Joel Davis leading a 29-student cohort from Prep through to Year 6, which also proudly includes the first fifth generation student of the Daniels family.
The achievement of 125 years is no small feat for any school, but add in the complexities of rural living, unpredictable weather systems, as well as the introduction of the digital age to the education landscape, and soon the achievement defies the odds.
It has been the commitment to education in the bush shown by the community and staff that has enabled the Gindie State Primary School to continue to thrive.
One prime example of this dedication was shown in the early 1900s, when beloved head teacher Miss Ethel 'Ettie' Jarrott would endure a two-hour round trip in her horse-drawn sulky across the black soil plains to teach at the school.
With the 2022 harvest underway and cattle prices holding strong, the 125-year celebration will not just be one of education, but will also embody what the school represents to Gindie; a constant for education and growth, community connection and our future generations.
It will definitely something worth celebrating as they echo the school's motto 'Advance Together'.
Official 125 year celebrations will be held on Sunday, November 13, with further information available via the Facebook group page Gindie State School 125 years.
