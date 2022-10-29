Queensland Country Life
Fifth generation of the Daniels family among those to celebrate Gindie State Primary School's 125 years

By Alison Howard
October 29 2022 - 10:00pm
This is the earliest known photograph of the Gindie School, taken around 1910. Picture supplied.

Nestled among the brigalow trees, adjoining the harvested, open, black soil plains and just a stone's throw from the Fairbairn Dam, sits the quiet-achieving Gindie State Primary School, a school that has served a township of approximately 200 people for the past 125 years.

