Emergency services are on the scene of a serious car accident at Roma.
Queensland Police have confirmed the incident occurred around 11am today.
The accident occurred on the Carnarvon Highway, just a few kilometres south of Roma, and southern traffic is being diverted into Roma via the nearby Roma Downs Road.
Queensland Police have been contacted for more details and this story will be updated when more information is released.
