A pink ribbon luncheon held in Dirranbandi has raised $17,500 for the National Breast Cancer Foundation, thanks to the efforts of four sisters.
Holly Cooke, Courtney Dwyer, Kymberly Wilson and Sophie Cooke organised the event, which attracted 150 women, in honour of their mother Alysoun Cooke, a breast cancer survivor.
"It was to honor not only our mother but all the other mothers, grandmothers, aunties, sisters and women in general," Kymberly Wilson said.
"Mum was diagnosed in 2019 and underwent surgery and radiation.
"There is never a easy story to go along with breast cancer or any cancer.
"To say the least, we are very grateful we still have our mother here with us today."
Guest speakers included another breast cancer survivor Karen Sullivan, for many years a Dirranbandi local, who recently moved with her family to Goondiwindi, rural psychology provider Alex Donogue, and Karen Brown, a cancer care nurse from the St George Hospital.
"The day was very much a success in our eyes," Ms Wilson said. "We have had so much support behind us, and we appreciate every single one of them."
ALSO READ:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.