Dirranbandi's pink ribbon lunch a boost for Breast Cancer Foundation

October 29 2022 - 8:00am
A pink ribbon luncheon held in Dirranbandi has raised $17,500 for the National Breast Cancer Foundation, thanks to the efforts of four sisters.

