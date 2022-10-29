Queensland Country Life
Kembla Grange trainer Gwenda Markwell passes away

Tim Barrow
Tim Barrow
Updated October 29 2022 - 3:10am, first published 3:00am
Gwenda Markwell. Picture by Adam McLean

The Illawarra racing community is mourning the death of top trainer Gwenda Markwell, who passed away on Friday.

