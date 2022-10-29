Queensland Country Life
Blue chip Moonie livestock, cropping property sold after negotiation

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps
October 29 2022 - 12:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
Blue chip livestock and cropping property Tullaville has sold after auction.

BLUE chip Moonie livestock and cropping property Tullaville has sold by negotiation, after it was passed in at JLL Agribusiness auction in Toowoomba on Thursday.

