THERE was cowboy hats and boots as far as the eye could see at the annual Warwick rodeo on Friday.
The big crowd was not disappointed as it was treated to a packed card including the open saddle bronc competition, open bull ride, open barrel racing, team roping and steer wrestling.
Once the action was finished in the ring, the crowd was treated to night a quality entertainment thanks to artist Will day.
Read Also:
Friday evening's activities capped off a big day of action, which also included junior barrel racing, the junior rodeo for kids aged seven to 12 and the Brian Aspinall Memorial poley buck jump.
After starting on Thursday, the action continues from 8am on Saturday with more junior and ladies events before culminating on Sunday with the competition finals, which begin from 11am.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.