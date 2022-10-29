Fewer buyers at reduced Gracemere yarding

G and L Eiser, Gogango, sold a run of Brangus steers for 623c weighing 298kg to return $1864/hd. Calibre Grazing, Jambin, sold a pen of Limo/Brahman cross steers for 616c weighing 273kg to return $1682/hd. TA and JL Young, Dululu, sold Brangus steers for 660c weighing 264kg to return $1746/hd. Georgeson Cattle Co, South Yaamba, sold Droughtmaster cross weaner steers for 646c weighing 202kg to return $1306/hd.

