Weaner steers reach 688c, average 602c at Gracemere

October 29 2022 - 11:00pm
Fewer buyers at reduced Gracemere yarding

With the continuing good rainfall throughout the region this week, CQLX combined agents saw a reduced yarding on Wednesday with 732 head offered, comprising 419 steers, 237 heifers, 61 cows, two cows and calves and 13 bulls.

