Fewer buyers at reduced Gracemere yarding

With the continuing good rainfall throughout the region this week, CQLX combined agents saw a reduced yarding on Wednesday with 732 head offered, comprising 419 steers, 237 heifers, 61 cows, two cows and calves and 13 bulls.
Cattle were drawn from all local areas, north to Nebo and Clermont as well as coastal areas surrounding Mackay.
Having a reduced yarding saw a smaller buyers' panel on hand with prices easing slightly across the board, however the better-quality cattle are still meeting with strong competition.
Steers 500-600kg reached 440c, average 411c, steers 400-500kg sold to 464c, average 436c, steers 330-400kg reached 556c, average 499c, steers 280-330kg made 646c, average 624c, steers 200-280kg sold to 688c, average 602c, and steers under 200kg sold to 504c, average 468c.
Cows 500-600kg reached 370c, average 346c, cows 400-500kg reached 374c, average 349c, cows 330-400kg reached 327c, average 310c, and cows under 330kg made 280c, average 248c.
Heifers 400-500kg reached 492c, average 360c, heifers 280-330kg made 508c, average 430c, heifers 200-280kg reached 574c, average 486c, and heifers under 200kg made 578c, average 517c.
Cows and calves sold to $2700/unit, average $2600/unit.
Bulls over 600kg made 350c, average 320c.
AJ Mclean, Ridgelands, sold Charbray bullocks for 394c weighing 685kg to return $2700/hd. J Gauci, Mt Ossa, sold a run of Brangus and Brahman steers for 441c weighing 445kg to return $1956/hd. Mardiroo Grazing, Calen, sold a pen of Brangus steers for 452c weighing 430kg to return $1944/hd.
G and L Eiser, Gogango, sold a run of Brangus steers for 623c weighing 298kg to return $1864/hd. Calibre Grazing, Jambin, sold a pen of Limo/Brahman cross steers for 616c weighing 273kg to return $1682/hd. TA and JL Young, Dululu, sold Brangus steers for 660c weighing 264kg to return $1746/hd. Georgeson Cattle Co, South Yaamba, sold Droughtmaster cross weaner steers for 646c weighing 202kg to return $1306/hd.
G and L Eiser, Gogango, sold a pen of Brangus cows for 337c weighing 599kg to return $2021/hd. R and L Milne, Woodbury, sold a pen of Brahman cross cows for 370c weighing 570kg to return $2110/hd. Pinkhills Pastoral, Stanage Bay, sold Red Brahman cross heifers topping at 458c weighing 263kg to return $1206/hd.
BCA Booth, Etna Creek, sold a pen of Droughtmaster cross heifers for 347c weighing 493kg to return $1711/hd. RL and FW Loose, Milman, sold Brangus weaner heifers for 568c weighing 245kg to return $1392/hd. L Rutherford, Glenroy, sold a run of Droughtmaster heifers for 539c weighing 233kg to return $1259/hd. Tom Acton, Alton Downs, sold a pen of Charbray heifers for 574c weighing 226kg to return $1299/hd.
