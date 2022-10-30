See Pastoral, Esk, sold Charbray cows for $2390 and a pen of Charbray steers, seven to eight months, for $1710. Donna and John Jackwitz, Grandchester, sold a pen of Simmental cows for $2240. Valerie Sparks, Blenheim, sold Droughtmaster steers for $2400 and $1770 and Charbray cows for $2130.

