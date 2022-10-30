Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Santa weaner steers sell for $1760 at Laidley

October 30 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weaner steers sold for $1760 at Laidley.

There were 380 head sold at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday. The market remained very strong. All cattle sold to strong rates, with steers meeting keen competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.