There were 380 head sold at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday. The market remained very strong. All cattle sold to strong rates, with steers meeting keen competition.
See Pastoral, Esk, sold Charbray cows for $2390 and a pen of Charbray steers, seven to eight months, for $1710. Donna and John Jackwitz, Grandchester, sold a pen of Simmental cows for $2240. Valerie Sparks, Blenheim, sold Droughtmaster steers for $2400 and $1770 and Charbray cows for $2130.
First Fifteen Cattle, Mt Samson, sold Charbray cows for $1980. Kylie and Paul Brooking, Fordsdale, sold a pen of Droughtmaster feeder steers for $2280. Gerald Handley, Lockyer, sold Blonde cross steers for $2410 and $1980. John Hudson, Ropeley, sold a line of milk tooth Angus steers for $2180.
Boyd Laycock, Kilcoy, sold a line of Angus cross backgrounder steers for $1950. Metcalf Farms, Gatton, sold a line of Santa weaner steers for $1760. Rodney Kanofski, Calvert, sold Charbray weaners, with steers making $1700 and heifers $1310. Matthew Smith, Anduramba, sold Charbray weaner steers for $1750.
Asher Zabel, Coolana, sold Droughtmaster cross weaner steers for $1575. Matthew Pugh, Blenheim, sold Angus steers, six to seven months, for $1580 and heifers for $1480 and $1280. Rodney Steinhardt, Marburg, sold Limousin cross heifers for $1470.
Brisbane Valley Holdings, Coominya, sold lines of Brahman cross heifers for $1460, $1400 and $1360. George Miller, Mt Whitestone, sold Brahman cows and calves for $2975 and $2500. Bruce and Karen Peel, Laidley, sold Droughtmaster cows and calves for $2575.
