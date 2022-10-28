Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Stanbroke wins TSBE Beef Battle for a third straight year

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
October 28 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TBSE chief executive officer Ali Davenport, TSBE Food Leaders Australia general manager Justin Heaven, Stanbroke's Chris Woolhouse, MLA's Sam Burke and Toowoomba Turf Club's Olaf Pfeiffer after Thursday's competition. Picture: Supplied

STANBROKE has taken out one of the state beef industry's most coveted awards for the third straight year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Senior Livestock Journalist

Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.