STANBROKE has taken out one of the state beef industry's most coveted awards for the third straight year.
The Grantham-based processor, was adjudged the winner of the Toowoomba and Surat Basin Enterprise (TSBE) Beef Battle competition on Thursday night.
A packed crowd of 400 people gathered at the Toowoomba Turf Club to taste the best steaks from eight of the region's top beef producers before judging them based on qualities such as tenderness, flavour and juiciness.
In what was described as the tightest competition to date, Stanbroke was narrowly given the nod ahead of Rangers Valley by the crowd, whose votes accounted for half of the overall points, with the other half coming from six industry experts.
The victory marked Stanbroke's third in the competition's five year history, which the company's domestic sales manager Chris Woolhouse said was due to "all of the hard work done behind the scenes".
"There's no doubt a result like this is a testament to all of the hard work put in by the entire Stanbroke team throughout every part of the supply chain," Mr Woolhouse said.
"I think we say this every year, but honestly this competition just keeps getting better and better every year.
"This is our third win in a row and given the calibre of the field, it is certainly a victory we are very proud of."
Read Also:
TSBE Food Leaders Australia general manager Justin Heaven said the competition was one of the most popular in the state due to the fact it showcases some of the state's best beef.
"The Beef Battle really brings the industry together, and they are all very supportive of each other," Mr Heaven said.
"You honestly couldn't ask for a better showcase of what the industry, particularly in this region, has got to offer."
TBSE chief executive officer Ali Davenport echoed those sentiments, saying the big crowd enjoyed using the mobile phone app developed by iTrazo, which was a first for the event.
"The Beef Battle is important to our region, and provides an opportunity to showcase the amazing beef we have in the region," she said.
"Our event is testament to our region's stellar agriculture industry and the fantastic producers that operate within it."
Helping serve the hungry crowd with one steak from each of the entrants, which included Stanbroke, Rangers Valley, Stockyard, JBS, Mort and Co, The Grove Premium Australian Wagyu, Nap Co, and NH Foods, was MLA executive chef Sam Burke along with Toowoomba Turf Club head chef Olaf Pfeiffer.
Mr Woolhouse said Stanbroke would be eager to compete again next year and hopefully make it four in a row.
"I'd love to say we could do it and win a fourth in a row, but given how tight this competition is every year, it will be very difficult to do," he said.
"However, I know everyone will be working really hard to make it happen again."
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.