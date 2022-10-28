Beef operation with irrigation option sold at auction

MORDEN Brook, a Brisbane Valley cattle fattening and/or backgrounding property with irrigation, has sold at a Ray White Rural aauction for $4.5 million.
Bidding on the 183 hectare (452 acre) property opened at $2m, with four of the five registered parties active at the auction in Brisbane.
The sale price is equal to about $24,590/ha ($9956/acre).
Morden Brook is located 6km south of Toogoolawah and features a 1.6km frontage to Cressbrook Creek and has a 20ha irrigation licence with 16ha under centre pivot irrigation.
Water is also supplied from seven bores, three wells, three dams and underground mains supplying 14 hydrants.
There is also a set of steel cattle yards with spray race, five way draft, loading ramp and undercover vet facilities.
Morden Brook features new fencing throughout and is well set up for cell grazing with 14 watered paddocks and lane ways.
The versatile property is currently growing lucerne, and has previously grown oats, barley and rye grass in winter and cowpeas/lab lab, millet, and forage sorghum in summer.
Other improvements include a hay shed, machinery shed, and a Colorbond workshop and three phase power.
There is a four bedroom Queenslander style home featuring polished timber floors, led lighting, pressed plaster ceilings, and a modern kitchen.
The marketing of Morden Brook was handled by Tim Collins and Wayne Jaenke, Ray White Rural.
