ALMOST total domination by the Les Ross stable is one way to view the Zousain First Yearlings Plate (1000m) at Eagle Farm tomorrow.
Of the 15 horses which have been entered for the race, 11 are trained by Ross with the exceptions Magic Of Millo (John Hubbard), I Am Thor (Ryan Tyrell and Tom Button), Room For Squares (Annabel Neasham) and Tarata Set (Ciaron Maher and David Eustace).
The Ross acceptors are Mishani Renegade (to be ridden by James Orman), Mishani Raider (Les Tilley), Mishani Tycoon (Boris Thornton), Mishani Valour (Taylor Marshall), Mishani Star (Adin Thompson), Mishani Twilight (Tegan Harrison), Mishani Mystique (Samantha Collett), Mishani Metallic (Luke Tarrant, Mshani Cienna (Jasmine Cornish), Mishani Eagle (--) and Mishani Flash (--).
The 58th Roma Cup will be run on the Bassett Park sand on November 19 and the halcyon days of yesteryear might echo around the track.
Sponsored by the Royal on 99, the cup has shed humble origins on the old black soil course to offer connections a prize money pot of $45,000, making it one of the richer rural races.
It has been a magnet for trainers with a handy horse and punters with a keen eye.
But for the past two years the pall of COVID-19 has hung heavily in the air, meaning no crowds and other restrictions.
For the first time since 2019 (we) will see thousands of racegoers flock to Bassett Park and given the visiting patron numbers the economy of the district benefits greatly.- Roma Turf Club co-president Peter Flynn
But officials hope partying punters find their way back to Bassett Park.
"For the first time since 2019 (we) will see thousands of racegoers flock to Bassett Park and given the visiting patron numbers the economy of the district benefits greatly," co-president Peter Flynn said.
"Motels are almost fully booked with some camping being organised again by a private consortium on the Bassett Park showgrounds site.
"We haven't had a fully blown Roma Cup for a while now. We did get up to 9000 people at Roma Cups in the past but we found the costs of putting on an event of that size was a bit too exorbitant so we've we've sort of cut back. We still expect to have 5000-6000 on course this year."
Another six races collectively worth more than $100,000 in prize money will support the Cup (1640m), including an open sprint (1200m) named for the late Andy Arthur, a popular personality in the district. The cup will also double as a qualifying event for the Country Cups Challenge at Doomben in early December. As the last of 16 such qualifying events it looms as the last chance saloon for some stables to have a runner advance to the $200,000 final.
Free buses buses will pick up and drop off between 11.30 am and midnight from all accommodation venues.
Meanwhile, keen form students are tipping the flirt with good fortune to continue for trainer James Cummings and jockey James McDonald when In Secret races at Flemington tomorrow.
Three-year-old In Secret is one of the leading market picks for the Coolmore Stud Stakes (1200m), a $2 million event at Group 1 level.
In Secret (I Am Invincible-Eloping), a winner three times in only five starts with two minor placings as well, is the $3.80 favourite with TAB.
She has drawn a midfield barrier with gate nine in the field of 17 down the Flemington straight course.
McDonald has been her jockey on three occasions, winning a maiden at Hawkesbury in April and then placings at G2 and G1 level, the latest when cut down in the last few strides by Jacquinot inn the Golden Mile at Rosehill on September 24.
Lately Cummings and McDonald has been in rare touch and last Saturday teamed to win the Cox Plate with In Secret's celebrated stablemate Anamoe.
Jockey William Buick, considered by some to be among the top five riders in the world, has a busy Flemington book tomorrow with mounts on Sandpaper (Carbine Club Stakes), Alegron (Lexus Archer), Gravina (Rising Fast Stakes), Turaath (Linlithgow Stakes), Meridius (Coolmore Stud Stakes), Pericles (Victoria Derby), Kissonallfourcheeks (Empire Rose) and Zapateo (Furphy Sprint).
Another headline act, Frankie Dettori, is bound for Sydney with a few rides at Rosehill, including Welwal for the Chris Waller stable in the $10 million XXXX Golden Eagle (1500m).
Welwal, at $17, is one of three Waller runners with Hinged (Kerrin McEvoy) and Fangirl (High Bowman also engaged. Queensland will be represented by the Oaks winner Gypsy Goddess, to be ridden buy William Pike.
Weekend tips:
Brisbane:
Race 1 - Mishani Renegade 1, Mishani Cienna 2, Mishani Raider 3, Mishani Metallic 4.
Race 2 - Argyle Lane 1, He's The News 2, Alburq 3, Ready For Anything 3.
Race 3 - Fumiko 1, Deep Rouge 2, Noble Beauty 3, Amore Veloce 3.
Race 4 - Oytrar 1, Barade 2, So Dapper 3, Painted Black 4.
Race 5 - Ang Pow 1, Gentle Prince 2, I Want One 3, Deep Breath 4.
Race 6 - Yellow Brick, Honkytonk Diva 2, Brookhaven 3, Lady Le Da 4.
Race 7 - Chinny Boom 1, Acapella Sun 2, Thewell 3, Just Gets Better 4.
Race 8 - Pizone 1, Release The Beans 2, shamrock 3, Dare To Share 4.
Race 9 - Matowatakpe 1, Bottega 2, Hot Spring Gold 3, Tears Of Love 4.
Race 10 - Couldn't Refuse 1, Linthorpe Lad 2, Cloak 3, Supergiant 3.
Sydney:
Race 1 - Exekeil 1, Sungblue 2, King Gutho 3, Aytobe 4.
Race 2 - Va Via 1, Fumiko 2, Jal Lei 3, Arbitration 4.
Race 3 - Waterford 1, Loch Eagle 2, Miss Madison 3, Jalmari 45.
Race 4 - Ting Tong 1, Athabascan 2, Greek Hero 3, Pale King 4.
Race 5 - Mars Mission 1, Winning Verse 2, Delexo 3, Destination 4.
Race 6 - Pinarello 1, Hezashocka 2, Polly Grey 3, Bois D'Argent 4.
Race 7 - Mazu 1, Eduardo 2, Weona Smartone 3, Private Eye 4.
Race 8 - Light Infantry 1, Mr Mozart 2, I Wish I Win 3, Vilana 4.
Race 9 - Mahagoni 1, Excelladus 2, Adios Steve 3, Buba 4.
Race 10 - I Am Lethal 1, Arbitration 2, Cotehele House 3, Stromboli 4.
Melbourne:
Race 1 - Reidener 1, Pungo 2, Watadeel 3, Sandpaper 4.
Race 2 - Interpretation 1, Surefire 2, Great House 3, Alegron 4.
Race 3 - Gravina 1, Triple Missile 2, Curran 3, Generation 4.
Race 4 - Zennzella 1, La Gioia 2, Pavitra 3, Uptick 4.
Race 5 - Crosshaven 1, Pride Of Jenni 2, Turaath 3, Sinawann 4.
Race 6 - Jacquinot 1, In Secret 2, Best of Bordeaux 3, Meridius 4.
Race 7 - Mr Maestro 1, Berkeley Square 2, Let'srollthedice 3, Manzoice 4.
Race 8 - Hinged 1, Kiku 2, Belle Plaisir 2, Nimalee 3.
Race 9 - Zapateo 1, Najmatty 2, Asfoora 3, Written Beauty 4.
