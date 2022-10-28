Queensland Country Life

Les Ross stable has 11 acceptors for a single Brisbane race

Alan Welburn
By Alan Welburn
Updated October 28 2022 - 4:42am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer Les Ross has a strong hand in the juvenile race set to open the card at Eagle Farm in Brisbane on Derby day. Picture supplied

ALMOST total domination by the Les Ross stable is one way to view the Zousain First Yearlings Plate (1000m) at Eagle Farm tomorrow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alan Welburn

Alan Welburn

Journalist

Lover of sport, particularly horse racing and all things Olympic. Have spent my entire working life in journalism, mostly with News Corp on its major metro mastheads. Done plenty of things but the best by far is having a teenage son who calls me dad.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.