Another six races collectively worth more than $100,000 in prize money will support the Cup (1640m), including an open sprint (1200m) named for the late Andy Arthur, a popular personality in the district. The cup will also double as a qualifying event for the Country Cups Challenge at Doomben in early December. As the last of 16 such qualifying events it looms as the last chance saloon for some stables to have a runner advance to the $200,000 final.