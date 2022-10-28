The Clermont Beef Expo is celebrating 10 years, with the event attracting more than 100 attendees on Friday.
The two-day event kicked off with the prime and store sale, which saw one it's biggest yarding to date.
With all processors and a few southern buyers in the buyers gallery, prices saw grain fed bullocks hit 450c/kg and grass fed articles reach 430c/kg.
The event is also hosting MLA's BeefUp Forum, with guest gaining an insight into the organisations' research updates and live demonstrations of remote monitoring technologies.
The event kicks off again on Saturday at the Clermont saleyards, with presentations on carbon, external parasites, NB2, NABRc research priorities, and Black Wattle and current bush control.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland.
