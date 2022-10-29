Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Western Queensland Spirit distillery showcases bush botanicals

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
October 29 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Will Fellows and Michael McLaughlin are bringing something a little different to western Queensland. Pictures: J Hawker Photography

Typically, distilleries are surrounded by rolling green hills or ocean views, but Will Fellows and Michael McLaughlin decided that the plains of Western Queensland would be the ideal backdrop for their new business venture.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.