Typically, distilleries are surrounded by rolling green hills or ocean views, but Will Fellows and Michael McLaughlin decided that the plains of Western Queensland would be the ideal backdrop for their new business venture.
Originally from the south east, the pair moved to Roma at the beginning of 2021 and fell in love with the area, a passion that, combined with their love for a drink or two, inspired the establishment of Western Queensland Spirit.
Located along the Warrego Highway on the western side of Roma, just 10 minutes from town, Western Queensland Spirit is the first small-batch, hand crafted distillery in western Queensland, and one of two located west of the Great Dividing Range.
Mr Fellows said that it was important to he and Michael that their products showcased the botanicals and produce that western Queensland had to offer.
"The whole premise of the business is authenticity to place, so we're trying to use a lot of botanicals from this side of the Great Divide and create opportunities for local suppliers where we can," he said.
"When you look at the botanicals going into the products, we really want to feature stuff that's already here in western Queensland.
"It was about what can we do to create an opportunity for the local region, we really want to do something special here."
Not something you would usually find in the Maranoa region, Mr Fellows said they wanted to provide a unique experience for both locals and travellers, providing them with the opportunity to do something a little out of the ordinary.
"One of the things people complain about is getting sick of doing the same things and we wanted to turn that on its head," he said.
"So rather than having a factory where you just make the gin, we decided to turn it into a really cool cellar door where we could get people out and they could see what a great place this is.
"We really wanted to create something that was a bit out there and a bit different."
Located on a 55 acre property which was formerly used to grow grapes and citrus fruits, Mr Fellows said there was plenty of room to grow their own ingredients, such as lavender, rosemary and citrus, with hopes to also introduce an "on-farm" product, made almost completely from their own produce.
The beauty of the region also formed the basis of the labelling used on the bottles, designed by Cloncurry-based artist Ruth Chaplain, capturing the colours and aesthetic of the outback in each original label.
The distillery itself is currently in the building phase, but the pair have big plans for the space, including a bar for tastings and multiple seating areas, and are hoping to be open to the public early next year.
Mr Fellows said they hoped to transform the area into an event space, where they could hold weddings and other occasions on the lawn in front of the distillery in the future.
"You can kind of see the vision at the moment, but hopefully by the time we get to March next year, it will be a really cool place to be," he said.
Will and Michael have already begun production, with two flavours making up the pre-release pack, the Outback and Desert Oasis gins, and a blush-pink bottle brush vodka also in the works.
The public can get a taste of what's to come at Western Queensland Spirit's launch event ob 11th of November, kicking off at 6pm at the Mucka Pub.
