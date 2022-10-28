The Loch family of Rutland Grazing Company, Springsure, took out most successful exhibitor on the night, thanks to a swag of awards including reserve champion beast, champion pen of eight steer carcasses, best weight gain pen of ten steers on feed, and best weight gain pen of six heifers on feed, as well as the Springsure show prizes of champion pen of feeder steers and reserve champion pen of feeder heifers.