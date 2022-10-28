Some of the best beef in the Bauhinia district was on display at the inaugural Bauhinia Carcass Classic this year, with the competition concluding at the presentation dinner last Saturday evening.
Held at Bauhinia Memorial Hall in Springsure, the event garnered massive support, with Chaseamoocow Catering serving up "an unbelievable feed" using the Angus family's Signature Beef products.
A number of local graziers cleaned up the presentations, which included awards from the 2022 Springsure show 'hoof section', as well as heifer and steer class prizes and individual awards from the carcass competition.
The Loch family of Rutland Grazing Company, Springsure, took out most successful exhibitor on the night, thanks to a swag of awards including reserve champion beast, champion pen of eight steer carcasses, best weight gain pen of ten steers on feed, and best weight gain pen of six heifers on feed, as well as the Springsure show prizes of champion pen of feeder steers and reserve champion pen of feeder heifers.
Also taking home some silverware was the Harrold family of Hillside Grazing Company, Springsure, who secured the overall champion beast and reserve champion pen of eight steer carcasses.
Best individual weight gain heifer went to Kotri Pastoral Company, Springsure, while the Payne family of Myola Grazing Company, Miriam Vale, took home best individual weight gain steer.
The Kajewski family, Springsure, secured the award for champion pen of five heifer carcasses, with the Roberts family of Callistemon Cattle Company, Springsure, winning reserve pen of five heifer carcasses, as well as the champion pen of feeder heifers Springsure show prize.
The Springsure show prize of reserve champion pen of feeder steers went to the Perrett family of Barakee Pastoral, Springsure.
President of the Bauhinia Carcass Classic Committee Troy Roberts said that the group was very pleased with the success of their event, which saw the entry of 190 steers and 66 heifers.
"There's a few carcass competitions around the Central Highlands but none in the Springsure area, and it's a big cattle area, so we thought we'd give it a go and we had pretty good numbers for our first year," he said.
"The competition was great, Allied Beef ran it for us through Vandyke Feedlot, and everyone who got involved was really happy with the result.
"We couldn't have pulled it off without our sponsorship, which was great, to get over $20,000 in the first year is pretty big.
"Everyone is keen to do it again next year and we've got a couple more young people who are looking to join the committee as well.
"If we get the same numbers or better next year we'll be tracking pretty well for our first couple years."
The carcass competition was established as a way to help revive the dwindling number of cattle exhibits at the Springsure show and encourage more participation from local graziers, as well as provide an avenue for them to showcase their product.
"Cattle have always been a big part of the bush shows, and it was dying at Springsure show, so this was a way that we thought we could help resurrect that," Mr Roberts said.
"A lot more people are moving towards feeder cattle and this was a way that we could encourage people to get heap of cattle to the show.
"At the end of the day, if there's no cattle at bush shows they tend to die off."
The Bauhinia Carcass Classic committee donated two per cent of the sales commission to the Springsure Pastoral and Agricultural Society, raising a total of $15,920 for the show, in addition to a further $7,960 raised for the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service.
