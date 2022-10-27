Queensland Country Life
Central Highlands irrigators receive 98pc water allocation - opening exciting summer cropping opportunities

By Ben Harden
Updated October 27 2022 - 9:57am, first published 9:30am
Central Highlands irrigators have received a 98pc water allocation ahead of the summer cropping season, after recent inflows into Fairbairn Dam. Pictures by Renee Anderson

Central Queensland irrigators say Sunwater's timely announcement that water allocations will increase to 98 per cent - up from 4 per cent, will open new summer cropping opportunities for the region.

