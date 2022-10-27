Central Queensland irrigators say Sunwater's timely announcement that water allocations will increase to 98 per cent - up from 4 per cent, will open new summer cropping opportunities for the region.
Following the recent rain and inflows into Fairbairn Dam, near Emerald, Sunwater announced medium priority allocation for customers in the Nogoa Mackenzie Water Supply Scheme is now 98 pc.
The last time allocations were this high ahead of summer was in September 2017, when the medium priority allocation increased from 94 per cent to 100 per cent.
Should future inflows into Fairbairn occur, a Sunwater spokesperson said allocations can increase to a maximum of 100pc.
"Sunwater is pleased for irrigators in a region that has experienced low water levels for several years, and mostly missed out on the good inflows across the state during the 2021/22 wet season," a Sunwater spokesperson said.
"The last time Fairbairn Dam's capacity reached more than 35 per cent was in November 2017.
"Water allocations cannot decrease as dam capacity levels reduce."
Since 19 October, more than 220,000 megalitres has flowed into Fairbairn Dam and its capacity has risen from 20.6 per cent to 37.86 per cent, which is a great increase for a dam of its size.
Sunwater confirmed the high priority allocation remains at 100 per cent.
Central Highlands irrigators in the Nogoa Mackenzie Water Supply Scheme have welcomed the announcement from Sunwater, that their water entitlements have risen by 94pc.
Emerald cotton grower and Cotton Australia regional manager Renee Anderson said it was great news for irrigators.
"We've got about 8000 hectares of cotton currently planted across the Central Highlands and this will be great news for those on the channel scheme," Ms Anderson told the Queensland Country Life.
"It means they can go ahead with their summer plant.
"Some irrigators haven't planted or there's very small areas of crop planted on each farm, so they'll be quite busy for the next couple of days, depending on what happens with this rain."
Ms Anderson said there are many different opportunities for the growers now to plant heading into summer.
"I definitely think those irrigators that already had cotton planted were quite conservative with the area that they chose to plant," she said.
"Irrigators can now go in and increase the area on their farm and potentially put in a whole farm plant.
"There is still growers with some winter cropping around, but we've still got a lot of time left in the cotton planting window to plant."
The Andersons have already planted 100 hectares of cotton at their property Kerry Downs, with plans to plant 350ha in total this season.
Depending on the weather, Ms Anderson believes the region could now see a double of the cotton area planted.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
