Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Police say car associated with missing woman at Richmond was stolen

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated October 27 2022 - 7:49am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tea Wright-Finger and the vehicle she was last seen in the vicinity of in the Richmond area. Picture supplied.

Police are appealing for members of the public with any information that may assist their investigations into the disappearance of Tea Wright-Finger from the Richmond area to come forward.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.