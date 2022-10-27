Queensland Country Life
Georgina Pastoral sells 532 Brahman heifers from NT into Blackall

Brandon Long
Updated October 27 2022 - 8:07pm, first published 8:00pm
Northern Livestock and Property principal Peter Ryan, Georgina Pastoral Co Caldervale Station, Tambo, manager Angus Rains, and Ray White Rural and Livestock Blackall principal Andrew Turner and agent and auctioneer Joe Grove. Pictured behind a pen of Brahman cattle which GPC sold for 450c. Pictures Ray White

Blackall's Thursday yarding was dominated by high content steers and heifers, including a large run of lightweight heifers from the north west.

