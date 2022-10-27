Georgina Pastoral sells 532 Brahman heifers from NT into Blackall

Blackall's Thursday yarding was dominated by high content steers and heifers, including a large run of lightweight heifers from the north west.
The Hughes family, Georgina Pastoral Company, offered 532 Brahman heifers from their properties in the Victoria River district of the Northern Territory.
They were trucked into Queensland and had been on the road for two months with drover Bill Little.
The lightest heifers were drafted out of a mob of 2000 and presented at the monthly weaner and store sale.
Georgina Pastoral Co Caldervale Station, Tambo, manager Angus Rains was onsite to see the run average about 450c/kg for 198kg to return just over $900.
Ray White Rural and Livestock Blackall principal Andrew Turner said while recent local rain reduced numbers to 3000 head, there was still a good quality yarding of primarily store feeder and weaner cattle.
"There was very strong competition in all descriptions. Market forces were evident, with restocker activity from southern inland Queensland to the southern Central Highlands and the local central west area," Mr Turner said.
MLA market reporter Sam Hart noted overall averages eased over previous weeks.
Light weight restocker steers under 200kg sold to an isolated 784.2c with steers 200 to 280kg making to 706.2c to average 631c while the 'D' muscle pens averaged 494c/kg.
Restocker steers sold to 668.2c to average around 580c with restockers paying up to 592.2c for medium weight steers.
Heavy feeder steers eased this week selling to 506.2c to average 471c/kg.
Light weight restocker heifers under 200kg sold to 662.2c to average 613c while pens of high content heifers averaged 453c/kg.
Medium weight heifers topped at 530.2c to average 487c. Best of the cows and calves sold to $2810.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
