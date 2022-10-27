.
Horse owners in Queensland say they are already implementing what is proposed in changes to the national standards for horse land transport.
Consultation is being coordinated by the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries on behalf of the national Animal Welfare Task Group, which is seeking relevant feedback closing at midnight on Friday, October 28.
Some of the changes to the guidelines include:
*Providing on-board water and feed if the journey is over eight hours.
*Overhead bows in body trucks should be padded.
*Horse floats should have padding from from the floor to the height of the horses back.
*Horses must be tied to enable them to put their head down in transit.
*Horses not segregated in trucks should have their hind shoes removed for the journey.
*Provision to provide absorbing material or a non slip floor cover is also under review.
Vice-president of the Australian Campdrafting Association and chair of its animal welfare committee, Sean Dillon of Alpha said horses owners of any equine sport, transport their horses in peak condition, and keep them that way so that they perform to the best of their ability.
"Our domestic standards are 'fit for purpose' for the application they are used for, and the geography and environment," Mr Dillon said.
"The international standards are developed using aliens and incompatible uses for horses.
"Clearly some of the issues date back to the Martin Review regarding the treatment and transportation of retired racehorses to slaughterhouses."
Darryle and Zelda Brushnahan operate Dippy's Horse Transport near Toowoomba, and are experienced horse transporters, running weekly services throughout Queensland, NSW and Victoria, and a fortnightly service to the Northern Territory.
Mrs Brushnahan said she felt the proposed changes would have little effect on their operation as most of these conditions are already adhered to by them.
"We are already carrying our own horse feed and water, and our trucks and horse floats have stallion partitions, dividers, and good ventilation," she said.
"Wherever possible we travel in the evening, or in the early morning, while it is cooler, and plan our trips according."
She too said that possibly any changes would affect those horses transported slaughterhouses.
The review is ongoing as a result of the findings of the Martin Inquiry handed down in 2020, and commissioned after television aired footage of horses, including retired thoroughbred and standardbred horses, being cruelly treated at a Queensland abattoir in 2019.
It also raised serious questions about the welfare and management of retired racing horses including horses transported from other states.
Given that horses are regularly transported interstate, Agriculture Ministers from all states agreed to the Animal Welfare Task Group are completing a review of the standards and guidelines to make sure they are suitable for the welfare of horses.
The review will be considered before final policy recommendations are put to the Australian Government through the ATWG and the Agriculture Ministers' Forum.
A consultation regulation impact statement is necessary under the Australian Government regulatory impact analysis requirements.
It will facilitate consultation with stakeholders and state and territory government agencies on the economic benefits and impacts of proposed policy options to better protect horse welfare during land transport.
The Animal Welfare Task Group also states the risk factors for livestock welfare during land transport also need to be managed within and across state and territory borders.
"At all times horses must be handled to prevent injury and minimises stress. These principles apply to all journeys involving livestock and they must be 'fit to load', it states.
Equine industry stakeholders, livestock transporters and other interested stakeholders are invited to have a say on proposed changes to the national standards for horse land transport via a Consultation Regulatory Impact Statement.
