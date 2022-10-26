The Roma-based LifeFlight Surat Gas Aeromedical Service helicopter has airlifted a woman, after she was reportedly charged at and then crushed by a bull, south west of Roma.
The rescue crew was called into action around 3.40 on Wednesday afternoon.
The pilot landed the aircraft at the property and the medical team joined Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics in treating the patient.
The woman, aged in her 40s, had suffered injuries to her lower body.
She was flown to Roma Airport, before being transported by QAS paramedics to Roma Hospital by road.
The patient was in a serious but stable condition.
The LifeFlight SGAS helicopter and crew was tasked by Queensland Health and undertook the mission as part of the SGAS partners' commitment to assisting in providing the south west region and beyond, with community aeromedical coverage, by donating 150 flying hours each year.
