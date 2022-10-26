Queensland Country Life
Roma woman airlifted after being crushed by a bull

Updated October 26 2022 - 8:32pm, first published 8:25pm
The QAS and LifeFlight teams in action on the property. Picture supplied.

The Roma-based LifeFlight Surat Gas Aeromedical Service helicopter has airlifted a woman, after she was reportedly charged at and then crushed by a bull, south west of Roma.

