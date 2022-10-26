A 46-year-old man has died after a collision between two cars at Comet, 33km east of Emerald, on Wednesday morning.
Initial investigations indicate that shortly before 7.00am on Wednesday, a Toyota Hilux and a Nissan Patrol collided on the Capricorn Highway, approximately 1.5 kilometres east of Duckponds Road.
A 46-year-old Northern Territory East Arm man was a passenger in the Nissan Patrol and died at the scene.
The driver of the Nissan Patrol, a 32-year-old Ripley man, was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Toyota Hilux, a 39-year-old Hidden Valley (Yeppoon) man, was also transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.
Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam vision is urged to contact police.
