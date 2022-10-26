ALREADY the first shots have been fired in the Burnett to the Beach series with features run and won in Eidsvold and Gayndah.
The series does not culminate in a big money final as happens with both the Country Cups Challenge and Country Stampede.
But points are awarded for all participants and cash prizes await the leading owner, trainer and jockey. Under the rules, 10 points will be awarded to winners, eight points for runners-up, seven points for third placegetters and one point for all others in specific races.
The owner accruing the most points pockets $6600 with half as much going to the most successful trainer based on points and the top jockey collects $1100.
If there is a tie in any category, a countback based on winners, then seconds then thirds will determine the result. If the tie remains then the bonus will be divided equally.
Races still to be run in the series will be conducted at Kumbia (November 1), Mount Perry (Nov 12), Nanango (December 3), Esk (Dec 12), Gympie (March 4), Monto (Mar 25), South Burnett (April 25), Burrandowan (May 6) and Bundaberg (May 13).
The series opener at Eidsvold went to No Better Affaire, trained on the track by Bob Murray for the Murray and Milgate families and ridden by Kelly Gates.
Second home was the Liam Birchley-trained, Shania Willis-ridden Bungarribee Lad, raced by the Thompson and Hopper families.
Third across the line was Comments, a stablemate of the winner and raced by the Murray family and ridden by claiming apprentice Brooke Johnson.
Shigeru Mahogany (trainer Ray Williams, jockey Alisha Donald), Balut (Darryl Gardiner, Rebecca Wilson), Vizone (Kristen Roon, Chris McIver), Express Dragon (Kevin Sempf, Ian French), Hangry (Ben Waldron, Liv O'Donnell), Godfather's Girl (Ray Williams, Olivia Kendal) and Darcie Girl (Steven Hardy, Adam Spinks) earned one point each.
At Gayndah on October 8 the Bundaberg galloper Jamesatelli, trained by Gary Clem for the Martens family, claimed major points winning his division of the series. He was ridden by Adam Spinks.
Comments improved on his Eidsvold third to finish second and Rutto, owned and trained by Daryl Gardiner and ridden by Cecily Eaton was third.
Others to earn points were Run The Cutter, Qwick, Cutting Loose, Bluindi and Rural Rebel.
The racing industry is mourning the death of laconic trainer Mick Mair, who passed away last week after a long battle with cancer. Best known for his one-liners and big smile, Mair prepared many good horses including Burglar Of Bamff and collected a career high when he won the 2009 Oakleigh Plate-G1 with Swiss Ace (Ken Pope).
Senior jockey Robbie Fradd carried the day for the guys and the older brigade at Gatton last Thursday.
In a riding display completed dominated by the young female apprentices, Fradd stood alone as the only senior jockey - and male - to win, eventually snaring a double through Sidewalk (Benchmark 60) and Spirit's Charm (Benchmark 65).
On the other hand Jasmine Cornish (Beitsoo, Maiden and Damreel Ratings 0-58), Emily Lang (Metzarro, Maiden), Lilli Barr (Unique Elle, Three-Year-Old), Alisha Donald (Mr Brose, Benchmark 62, and Delaney's Girl, Class 2) shared the remaining spoils between them.
Attackabeel ICounterattack-Tia) won the Country Stampede Qualifier in Gladstone last Saturday. Ridden by apprentice Brooke Johnson for Rockhampton trained Clinton Taylor, Attackabeel beat Fab's Cowboy by nearly two lengths and Mr Vista was third.
Racing Queensland has approved the following provincial and regional meetings to proceed over the next few days - October 28 Ipswich; October 29 Barcaldine, Cloncurry, Dalby, Home Hill, Toowoomba (night) and Yeppoon; October 30 Cairns; November 1 Bundaberg, Gladstone, Kumbia, Mackay, Mount Isa, Sunshine Coast, Toowoomba and Townsville; November 3 Ipswich.
Lover of sport, particularly horse racing and all things Olympic. Have spent my entire working life in journalism, mostly with News Corp on its major metro mastheads. Done plenty of things but the best by far is having a teenage son who calls me dad.
