Smaller supply lifts prices at Dalby

The recent widespread rain event impacted the supply of stock at Dalby, reducing numbers by 3605 head down to 1470.
Small samples of cattle were drawn from Birdsville, Winton, Charleville and Cunnamulla, with the remainder from the local supply areas.
The market responded to the smaller supply with a number of classes improving in price.
Light weight yearling steers and heifers returning to the paddock lifted by 15c to 20c/kg and more in places. Yearling steers and heifers to feed also sold to a dearer trend. Most classes of cows improved in price with gains of 7c to 12c/kg.
Light weight yearling steers to restockers made to 738c on a few occasions to average 685c/kg. Yearling steers to feed the domestic market averaged from 560c to 620c with sales to 688c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 524c to average 460c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers to restockers or background average 577c and sold to 636c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed made to 616c to average 589c/kg. Heavy weight yearling heifers to feed made to 510c to average 445c/kg.
A small selection of bullocks made to 427c to average 420c/kg. Medium weight 2 score cows averaged 343c and made to 356c and the best of the medium weights made to 400c/kg. Good heavy weight cows made to 401c to average 391c/kg. Heavy weight bulls made to 387c/kg.
