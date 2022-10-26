Queensland Country Life
Light weight yearling steers to restockers reach 738c at Dalby

October 26 2022 - 11:00pm
Smaller supply lifts prices at Dalby

The recent widespread rain event impacted the supply of stock at Dalby, reducing numbers by 3605 head down to 1470.

